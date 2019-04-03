Davis Questions Bpl Team After Alstron Quits

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE sudden resignation of Bahamas Power & Light Chief Operations Officer Christina Alstron, pictured right, is raising fresh questions about the functioning of BPL’s executive team, Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said during a press conference yesterday.

“This (resignation) comes on the heels of the resignation of the former executive chairman Darnell Osborne,” Mr Davis said. “The question of political interference at that public corporation must be raised.”

Mrs Alstron’s appointment in 2017 was celebrated at the time but it came to an unceremonious end last week. The Tribune understands she left on bad terms with BPL.

Davis questioned why the Finnish company Wartsila had been brought into supply new power engines at Clifton Pier when a deal has been done with Shell North America to answer BPL’s long-term supply requirements.

Mr Davis asked: “Are the professionals being allowed to carry out the policy of energy reform? Is the agreement between the government and Shell North America and Wartsila presenting such a conflict and unhealthy and untenable working environment?”

Mr Davis released a three-page letter he wrote to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on March 12 concerning the Wartsila deal. He said Dr Minnis has not responded to his many questions.

“Shell was to provide some 220MW of power using LNG,” he wrote in the letter.

“All costs associated with the infrastructure inclusive of generators and gas facilities were to be provided by Shell and at Shell’s cost. BPL’s limited finances and inability to finance such a project was also stated. The most recent announcement by management that BPL will now install some 132 MW of generation at BPL’s cost is contradictory to what was stated earlier by the chairman and CEO of BPL. When did this change come about? Were discussions with Wartsila underway prior to the signing of the MOU with Shell?

“Was the dismissal of the previous board members related to this matter? It is also noted that there were onboard members present when the press conference was held to announce this $95 agreement. For such a major announcement this is surprising. Is this present board being bypassed similar as to what was alleged to have taken place with the previous board?”

The Tribune has reported a number of times the Wartsila engines will hopefully come on stream by the end of this summer, several years before the Shell plant becomes operational. BPL’s aim is the Warstila initiative will take care of New Providence’s power demands up until that time.