Support Real Men Of God

EDITOR, The Tribune

A few weeks ago while tuned into a radio talk show that was discussing the role of the church. It was not surprising to hear the many calls that came in lambasting pastors who they believe are fleecing their parishioners. What was surprising though is the few callers who came to the defence of their leaders. It is no secret that there are charlatans in the church. But they are the minority and should not be counted with the real men of God.

The Bible says by their fruits you shall know them. “Matthew 24:24. For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.”Many of the callers complained about the way a lot of pastors were living large while their flocks were finding it hard to make ends meet. How they were living in mansions while their members lived in hovels. How these members are neglecting the needs of their family by contributing to their bishop’s extravagant lifestyle. We know that there are so-called men of the cloth who take advantage of the gullible and vulnerable, but as mentioned earlier they are the minority. Do not be distracted by them. Do not let them stop you from doing good. They will be dealt with accordingly in due time. Very few calls came in that were defending their pastors and it is sad because many pastors are more than just pastors to their people. They are mother and father. They are the sole benefactor to many of their members. You don’t see them making big ado’s about what they are doing because they are commanded by God to provide for the widows and orphans, the underprivileged and neglected. They are to love in action and not words.

So just because you do not see them on TV or read about them in the newspaper means they are not doing God’s work. “Matthew 6:4. So that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. “The next time you decide to beat up on pastors just take a look around, look closely and you will see the great work that the church is doing.

ANTHONY PRATT

Nassau

April 1, 2019