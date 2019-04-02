Woman Shot In Head Is A Police Reservist

By RIEL MAJOR

A WOMAN who was shot on Monday is a reserve police officer, Inspector Leonardo Burrows confirmed yesterday.

Insp Burrows told The Tribune that police were actively looking into this incident which took place shortly after 7am in the area of Boatswain Hill.

According to police reports, the 40-year-old was standing at the rear of a car when she was approached by two men armed with a firearm. The men opened fire in her direction before fleeing the scene in a silver Honda.

The woman was shot and taken to hospital where at last report she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Tribune understands the victim is Adena Sherman-Young, however her identity was not released by police.

Investigations into this incident continue.