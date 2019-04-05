Alleged Drowning On Diving Exhibition

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged drowning incident that occurred in Western New Providence on Friday afternoon.
According to reports, shortly before 3pm, an elderly man was on a diving expedition when he lost consciousness in the water. He was rescued, taken to a nearby dive facility and transported to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.
Foul play is not suspected at this time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
