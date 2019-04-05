Pm Opens High School Forum And Exhibition In Gb

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis declared that “Grand Bahama is once again on the move” and that “ big plans are in motion” for the sale of the Grand Lucayan and redevelopment of Freeport Harbour.

The revival of Grand Bahama has begun,” he said on Friday as he officially opened the High School Technical and Industrial Forum & Exhibition attended by some 400 high school students at the St George’s High School gymnasium.



Dr Minnis indicated that he was very pleased about what is about to happen in the tourism sector in Grand Bahama, and by what is already taking place on the island by other companies.

He believes that the forum and exhibition will “bridge the skills gap on Grand Bahama” so that more Bahamians can be trained to fill the many technical and industrial positions on the island.

Twenty companies in both the public and private sector participated in this year’s seventh exhibition, which showcases a variety of industrial, technical and vocational fields that students maybe interested in obtaining training for here on the island.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Labour National Employment and Industrial Skills Training Sub-Committee are jointly hosting the event, which is also being attended by some students in the Family Islands, including Sweeting’s Cay, East Grand Bahama; Bimini; and Grand Cay, Abaco.

During his keynote address, Dr Minnis told the gathering that for far too many years the Government has had to approve work permits for non-Bahamians for technical and industrial positions that should be filled by Bahamians.

“The problem is that we do not have enough Bahamians properly trained to fill many of these places,” he said. “Bahamians are capable, resourceful and adaptable.”

However, Dr Minnis stated that there are not enough Bahamians trained in a number of technical areas.

With the expansion of the economy nationally and on Grand Bahama, he stressed that it is an even more urgent matter, especially since construction - the second largest industry – would require many more workers.

The prime minister noted that reducing the skills gap in The Bahamas is critical to decrease unemployment, increase productivity, and improve the ease of doing business.

He believes that priority must be given to the implementation of apprenticeship programmes to help young people gain the requisite skills in various industries.

Dr Minnis noted that there are a number of apprenticeship programmes in Grand Bahama, and called for continued partnership between the government, schools, and employers in expanding existing programmes, and creating others.

Prime Minister said that while Grand Bahama is unique in that it is the industrial capital of the Bahamas, he was pleased about other aspects that are expected to come on stream in the tourism sector as well.



“I am pleased that Grand Bahama is once again on the move,” he said. “The revival of Grand Bahama has begun. It is a part of a much bigger Bahamian Revival.”

He noted that Carnival Cruise Lines will be constructing its cruise port in Freeport. It was revealed that $100-million project would create 1,000 jobs and bring one million cruise passengers annually to the island.

The prime minister also said that “big plans are in motion for the sale of the Grand Lucayan, the redevelopment of Freeport Harbour and the development of a major theme park and entertainment area.”

And he added that Bahamians are being recruited to work with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines in a wide variety of areas.

Prime Minister Minnis told students that there are a number of exciting opportunities available at industrial and technical companies on the island, including PharmaChem which will soon be completing its expansion phase, and Itelbpo Smart Solutions which provides employment in the technical field.

“This is a marvelous opportunity for you to gain and gather as much information as possible to be able to help chart your future,” he said, encouraging students to take notes, ask questions, and to learn as much as they can about the opportunities.

He also reminded them that the Government will allow qualifying students to attend BTVI free of charge, and that qualifying students will be able to attend University of the Bahamas tuition-free beginning this September.

“Yesterday, I attended and spoke to the graduating class at UB at the Communications and Media class, and we were on a recruiting mission – a mission we will continue with all various disciplines,” Dr Minnis said.

“We had informed them we are looking for the best and brightest to be employed within the government sector to help us in creating and establishing our communications sector, which will allow them to obtain great salaries and allow them excellent exposure as they will accompany myself and my Communications team to various international conferences via CARICOM meetings so they would obtain great exposure, and to United Nations meetings or Commonwealth meetings. And this would be extended to many of you students in all the different disciplines because you are the future and we must ensure you have a bright future,” he said.

