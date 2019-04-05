Three Permanent Secretaries On Move

THE Cabinet Office has announced the transfers of three permanent secretaries to different areas.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has advised Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling to effect the following transfers.

Marco Rolle, permanent secretary in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, will move to the Ministry of Health. Mr Rolle, a senior permanent secretary, will replace Rena Glinton, who begins pre-retirement leave next week.

Cecilia Strachan, PS in the Ministry of Labour, will move to the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs while Peter Deveaux-Isaacs, PS/managing director of the Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority in the Ministry of Environment and Housing will move to the Ministry of Labour.