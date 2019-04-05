Traffic To Be Detoured Due To Roadworks

THE Ministry of Public Works/Bahamix has scheduled milling and paving works for Gibbs and Ross Corners from 9 pm to 2 pm, Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, April 8, for 10 working days.

The resurfacing of Gibbs and Ross Corners will be carried out sequentially, beginning with Gibbs Corner. The road works will incorporate the surface area of roadway between West Avenue and East Street. There will be a full road closure implemented for the duration of the works due to the fact that the road narrows at the East Street end.

All east bound traffic from East Street will be detoured to Toote Shop Corner and onto West Avenue. All westbound traffic will be diverted from West Avenue and detoured to McCullough Corner and directed on to Saxon Way and on to Mason’s Addition for access to East Street.

The road works for Ross Corner will incorporate the surface area of asphalt between Market and East Streets. Bahamix will also implement a half road closure traffic management scheme for the duration of the works.

All east bound traffic from Market Street will be detoured onto Lilly of The Valley Corner and onto East Street. All west bound traffic will be diverted from Ross Corner and East Street junction to Taylor Street for access to Market Street

Provisions for access will be made for residence where necessary.

The Ministry asks that motorists avoid the area if possible. Drivers are also asked to be aware of and acknowledge the posted traffic paving signs in the area.