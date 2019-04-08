$500m Healthcare Plant Need Requires ‘Sustainable Ppps’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas can only turn to private-public partnerships (PPP) to help finance its “$500m or more” public healthcare infrastructure needs if there is “a sustainable way” to pay for them.

Dr Duane Sands, minister of health, revealing that unfunded renovation/new build commitments alone totalled around $80m, said the new Fiscal Responsibility Act together with the government’s financial realities meant the era of “spending money blindly” is over.

He added that The Bahamas needed to also “change the balance of trade in health” by repatriating a large portion of the $300m-$400m that Bahamians currently spend annually with south Florida healthcare facilities, arguing: “It’s not a position that can remain forever”.

Dr Sands said Bahamian healthcare providers, both private and public, could ill-afford to “roll over and simply not compete for our people” with Florida-based medical facilities now appointing in-country representatives in this nation to seek out local clients.

Acknowledging that his vision was “audacious and bold”, the minister added that The Bahamas could emulate its tourism and financial services industries to become a market leader in healthcare with “some effort, attention to detail and strategic planning”.

Confirming that the public healthcare system’s physical plant/infrastructure needs alone total hundreds of millions of dollars, Dr Sands said The Bahamas had little choice but to seek out PPPs to meet these capital needs provided they made sense.

“We know the level of unbudgeted or unfunded existing commitments for renovations or new buildings around the Bahamas, that number is around $80m. That’s in the Family Islands primarily,” Dr Sands told Tribune Business.

“Then we know of millions in terms of the emergency room, and the new maternal/childcare unit at PMH. That’s anticipated to be another $160m-$180m. Then, with the demolition of the Royal Victoria structure, there is the requirement for a new HIV Secretariat and referral lab. We have to replace those facilities, and that’s probably another $10-plus million.

“We’ve talked about a National Blood Bank and medical examiner’s facility. Whether that is in the same structure or not, you put that altogether and we’re just around $300-$400m. That doesn’t speak to the infrastructure upgrades required in Grand Bahama, so we’re still looking at the better part of half-a-billion dollars or more.”

With the already-strained Public Treasury unable to generate the necessary financing as required, Dr Sands added: “We have to recognise the value of PPPs as long as we can create a sustainable way to pay for it. That’s where we are.

“There has to be a way to pay for these things because otherwise we will be spending money blindly, and we have to move away from that with our fiscal responsibility legislation; that kind of hand waving economic forecasting.”

Besides finding private sector partners and arrangements that made sense, Dr Sands said Bahamian healthcare services, outcomes and the quality of care needed to be improved to attract millions of dollars in annual spending back to this nation.

“We have to strengthen local healthcare services in order to repatriate - we’ve talked about this over and over - $300m-$400m spent in south Florida annually,” Dr Sands told Tribune Business.

“We have Bahamians spending more on healthcare in south Florida than they do at home, and we recognise if we can be a world leader in tourism and financial services then, with some effort, attention to detail and strategic planning, we could drastically improve our healthcare product and people recognise one of the best places for teaching medicine is home.

“That’s an audacious, bold view but a view I hold. It makes absolutely no sense, when we have south Florida facilities with a country representative to siphon off patients from us, to roll over and simply not compete for our patients, our people,” he continued.

“It’s a matter of building local capacity, self-sufficiency and changing that balance of trade in health to a more favourable position. We’re not going to reverse it in a year, but it needs to be reversed. It’s not a position that can remain forever.”

Dr Sands confirmed that ongoing talks with John Hopkins Medicine over a potential partnership had been “fruitful but in the conceptual stage at this point”. He said the Government’s key objectives were improvements in safety, patient care quality and improved healthcare standards.

The minister said joint accreditation for Bahamian healthcare facilities, and improved education for local doctors, nurses and allied professionals were among the areas where this nation could benefit from “the world-leading approaches and ideas that have caused John Hopkins to continually be among the top three hospitals in the US.

Confirming that any partnership would be built on local talent, Dr Sands said it would “go a long way” if both sides can “compress the timeline to execution” of any agreement. “What the model should be we’ve not yet agreed,” he said. “Right now we’re going back and forth to determine what would be most appropriate for The Bahamas, and that comes with implications and costs.

“I’m excited at the potential. Let’s see what comes to fruition, bearing in mind the previous administration walked this road with the University of Miami. That started with the stem cell initiative and was intended to be a whole lot more, but it faltered.

“We have a relationship with Yale for 30 years on ophthalmology that continues to this day. This is nothing new. The devil is in the details.”