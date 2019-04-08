Two Shooting Incidents Put Seven In Hospital

POLICE are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred on New Providence Monday leaving seven people in hospital.

In the first incident, shortly after midnight, a group of people were standing outside a night club on Kemp Road when the occupants of a pink Nissan March opened fire on them. Six people were injured and taken to hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

In the second incident, shortly before 1am, a man was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a nightclub on Tonique Williams Darling Highway, when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm who shot him.

The victim drove himself to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with these investigations to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.