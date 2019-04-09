‘Smith’S Point Can Be An Iconic Tourist Destination’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

DEPUTY Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest said the government would offer what assistance it could to small business owners adversely affected by a road closure during construction on a seawall at Smith’s Point in Grand Bahama.

Smith’s Point is known for its weekly Fish Fry where residents operate family-owned restaurants and bars. Many of the businesses were affected due to the closure of the road along the shoreline to accommodate the project, which began in June 2016. Mr Turnquest admitted that the road closure caused significant challenges and hardship for the businesses in the area. “I acknowledge the hardship that the closure of this road caused... as they lament with me during this long period, they also understand that there was very limited assistance that government could have granted to them,” he said.

Mr Turnquest, MP for East Grand Bahama who agitated for the seawall construction, said the site could be a “truly iconic tourism destination” that could reap significant economic benefits for the area’s residents.

He also said residents missed an opportunity when they did not embrace his vision for an expanded boardwalk.

“I continue to lament Smith’s Point that you did not catch my vision for the expansion of this boardwalk,” he said during the opening of the $4.8m seawall and road repaving project by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.



In the meantime, Mr Turnquest hopes that residents will soon see and support the reason behind his vision for the area. “I am hopeful that, as we go on, and this wall becomes open and businesses begin to regain its footing, they (the residents) will embrace the rest of the community to take advantage of the economic opportunities that this beautiful seawall presents for this community,” he said.

“There is enough business for all residents of Smith’s Point to be 100 percent employed in their community. Having respect to the residential component of the community, I will continue to work with you as we try to build on this vision together because in as much as we listened to you in your objection, maybe that is not the right word, but the delay in bringing (this) to fruition . . .I am hopeful that one day you will see this street as a beautiful bustling marketplace for artisans, crafts people, and for purveyors of Bahamian crafts and talent, in addition to the food and beverage opportunity that exists with the current businesses on the north side (of the street).”

The MP stressed it is about economic empowerment of Bahamians. “Infrastructure like this is not just about the coastal events, and that is very significant and important. But we build these infrastructure in order to be combined with some form of economic payback to the residents and community.”

While residents of Smith’s Point are not in favour of the vision, Mr Turnquest said: “And so I leave it there as I will get some arrows and darts later on. But nonetheless you elected me to speak the truth and to represent you, and that I will do without fear or favour.

“And so again, I call for community; I call for full participation by all stakeholders in Smith’s Point to ensure all families and residents in this area get an opportunity to be empowered and have a piece of the pie here as a result of this work that has been done,” he said.