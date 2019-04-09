Ambulance Shortage - We Need More Cash

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

IN the face of criticism regarding EMS response time to the collapse and death of a 15-year-old boy over the weekend, Health Minister Duane Sands yesterday could not confirm when health services will be acquiring more ambulances.

Robert Sean Valcom Jr, an SC McPherson Junior High School student, was hanging out with friends on Saturday afternoon in a Dairy Queen at the Southwest Plaza when he collapsed.

Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Director of Communications Judy Terrell confirmed to The Tribune yesterday that a call was made at 2.10pm regarding the matter and an ambulance was dispatched 13 minutes later.

Dr Sands added the ambulance arrived on scene 12 minutes after it was dispatched.

Wilna Joseph, Robert’s mother, told The Tribune she made the 2.10pm call, but was shocked to learn from both the dispatcher and others on the scene at Dairy Queen that previous calls had been made.

“That call that came in at 2:10, that was me who called,” Ms Joseph said. “And when I spoke to the lady (the dispatcher), she told me, ‘I already (got) couple calls, couple calls already came in. I’m trying to get an ambulance straight for him right now’ because at that time there was no ambulance available.”

These sentiments were echoed by Robert Valcom Sr, the boy’s father. “People who was there say they call the ambulance for like an hour,” Mr Valcom told The Tribune.

“The gentleman who did CPR on him said he was there an hour, trying to bring him (Robert) through. And the ambulance did not arrive.”

Mr Valcom added he called both Doctors Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital on his way to his son and was informed by both that no ambulances were available.

When asked if more ambulances should be brought in, Ms Joseph said: “I think they should, because this is ridiculous…How many more people are going to die because of this?

“If there was an ambulance, I probably would have been going to the hospital every single day. That I’d rather do, but now I’m on the road making arrangements for funeral. And this could have been avoided. They really need to do better.”

Ms Joseph heartbreakingly told The Tribune she will be turning 35-years-old tomorrow.

“What a birthday present,” the distraught mother said.

She described her son as easy to get along with and a caring brother to her 19, 11, and 5-month old children. She added he was a lover of math and science.

Mr Valcom added they were unaware of their son having any pre-existing conditions.

He noted this is the second child he’s lost, as his 12-year-old daughter died during a back surgery roughly five years ago. He last surviving child is 19-years-old.

When asked for a response to the parents’ calls for more ambulances, Dr Sands told The Tribune yesterday: “We would like to get to as many as one ambulance per 20,000 population on the road at any given time. That requires a huge investment in EMS – vehicles, equipment and staff.

“Such investments cannot be made in isolation but has to be reflective of investments in health and the general economy, education, national security, etc.

“We empathise with the grieving family,” Dr Sands continued.

“As reported, all five EMS vehicles were out on other calls, as were Doctors Hospital vehicles.

“We usually have five to six teams and vehicles on each shift. Now, with injuries, we run a maximum of five per shift.

“EMS Nassau does 18,000 runs per year. As many as 3,000 are for runs that do not need an ambulance.

“Careful consideration when calling an ambulance can reduce the likelihood that an ambulance is not available when needed.

“Further, ambulance services are not free. For the 18,000 EMS runs we collect less than $40,000 total...or only about $2.50 per run...two dollars and fifty cents.”

When asked, Dr Sands could not provide an official timeline for when more ambulances will be brought in, he noted the priority would be Grand Bahama, Abaco, and other islands; noting the Bahamas “is more than just Nassau”.