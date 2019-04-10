Bodybuilding President Exonerated

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

Local and regional executives sought to clarify controversies surrounding the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation and aim to move forward following impending elections.

BBFF president Joel Stubbs saw his suspension was lifted by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) and was exonerated of any implication of wrongdoing by the sport's international governing body.

Former BBFF president Danny Sumner, who currently serves as a vice president of the Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (CACBBFF) and president of the Antilles region, has been given authority to preside over the BBFF until a new election is called and a resolution is achieved.

"The IFBB has issued a communication to me to oversee the BBFF situation that has developed and intensified. Joel Stubbs is still recognised as the BBFF president by the IFBB and has been cleared of any wrongdoing that has been perpetrated by those who have attempted to diminish his legacy as an athlete and as a president.

"This federation has come a long way and when I stepped down and turned the reign over to Joel he has done a tremendous job in promoting athletes and facilitating their needs.

"The federation came under some criticism due to the negative information sent to the IFBB in regards to the last NPC event held in New Providence last December. A suspension was subsequently handed down to Joel Stubbs but the IFBB disciplinary committee has looked into the matter and saw that he has done no wrong," Sumner said.

"The IFBB has turned the federation over to my jurisdiction until the federation's elections and the IFBB wants to make sure The Bahamas is in good standing and on good ground with the international governing body.

"This is a productive ground for bodybuilding and has been ever since the days of Hubert Wong and Richard Demeritte. I took it as far as I could and Joel Stubbs brought great transparency and have promoted more athletes than I had during my tenure. The IFBB will consider all of that. He has been documented as the most prolific bodybuilder from the CAC Area and we should be proud of that."

Several Bahamian athletes defied an IFBB mandate and participated in the National Physique Committee (NPC) Caribbean Grand Prix Pro Qualifier at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island last December.

According to Sumner, they will face sanctions from the IFBB and will be unable to represent the Bahamas at the national team level

The IFBB severed ties with the NPC and subsequently, banned its athletes from taking part in NPC shows.

"The athletes that took part will be suspended and the IFBB is still reviewing the matters individually. The Bahamas Anti-Doping Association in conjunction with WADA will determine the length of suspension of even expulsion," Sumner said.

"Athletes can compete wherever they want to but there is a conflict between the two bodies, but the athletes have a choice and if they feel they want to make their career and pursue the NPC that is their choice but they will be sanctioned by the IFBB and there's nothing we can do about that."

The NPC is the largest amateur bodybuilding organisation in the United States a former subsidiary of the IFBB, it still retains control of the organisation's Pro League, thus it still has the ability to host shows and award pro cards.

"As of Monday, I am the only person authorised to speak, receive and give communication in regard to bodybuilding and fitness in The Bahamas. No other entity or individual can do so though and everything must come through the office of the area vice president," Sumner said.

"I urge athletes to continue to train and I'm sure that the federation will be prepared for the CAC in October. We have lots of time for athletes to prepare and I'm sure TBahamas will be there. We are the strongest country and the strongest bodybuilding athletes in this part of the world."

Stubbs said he remains steadfast in his commitment to the sport and the development of Bahamian athletes toward their ultimate goal.

"I am happy to remain a part of the federation. There have been some misunderstandings, and information that was leaked from our group chat that caused the issues to this day. We will be going back to elections very shortly where we will choose executives to govern this local body.

"I'm hoping everyone involved in the general elections will put us back in place to continue the legacy of the job we have done during this tenure," he said,

"I still see the potential of a few athletes in the lineup knocking on the door to get their pro card to move their career to another level. This is why I told my executive team to let's stick with this a little longer, let's hang in there, let's allow these athletes to get to the platform they want to. There may be someone in the pipeline to carry on the mantle to be the next president. I was transparent, I was honest, I was fair so I had nothing to worry about, I just had to submit the information the IFBB office needed to clear myself."

The fallout from the NPC show was at the centre of the controversy as private communications were sent to the IFBB.

"Persons can come to the shore, rent a private venue and have a show, however, we were given the mandate to let our athletes know, if they wanted to continue to be apart of the IFBB Elite League, they should not participate in the show and that is what we did. Those who decided to go on and compete, they are free to do so with their own free will, but that comes with consequences," Stubbs said.

"The show came to The Bahamas and we sought out fees to host the show here in the country. We collected a sum of money for the federation to support the local athletes here. If you try to come back to the IFBB there will be some roadblocks. Once you go the NPC route, you will have to continue pursuing that route."

BBFF vice president Kenny Greene voiced his support of his executive team as the organisation moves forward.

"I stand behind Mr Sumner and Mr Stubbs during this time as we try to re-establish this great organisation that has come under some attacks from individuals with devious intentions to undermine the authority of good and hard working people that run this organisation.

"I would like to say thanks to the athletes and executive team who have supported us throughout the years because without them we would not be able to be so effective running this organisation. We are going about protocol the correct way to ensure we maintain the integrity of this organisation."

No timetable has been set for elections.