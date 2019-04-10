Students Open Up On Fear Of Gangs

By MORGAN ADDERLEY & RIEL MORGAN

Tribune Staff Reporters

STUDENTS have called for increased mentorship for at-risk youngsters in schools as they expressed fears about the rising tide of gang violence plaguing both their educational institutions and communities.

The Tribune canvassed junior and senior high schools across New Providence, speaking to students about their views and feelings regarding violence in schools in the wake of a recent stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy allegedly at the hands of another teenager. Some 15 students, aged between 13-18, were interviewed — all of whom have been impacted by gangs and gang violence.

One 15-year-old boy told The Tribune that the “majority” of students at his school are involved in gangs, surmising this is due to boys not having father figures in their lives or falling into the “wrong crowds”.

A second 11th grade CC Sweeting student told The Tribune he believes another fatal stabbing could occur.

“Yea,” the 16-year-old said. “(Because) people don’t know how to talk it out.”

He added students “definitely” carry weapons to school.

A 12th grade RM Bailey Senior High School student said she does fear gang violence as she has been a victim of it herself.

“Worried? Most definitely,” the 17-year-old girl said. “Scared? More like terrified. Being a victim of bullying, many gang members have either abused me verbally or physically. I’m scared that my little brothers would fall into the arms of gang violence because they aren’t too strong or tough.

“It scares me because anyone can be targeted. Many crazy initiations are taking place in our schools and communities. I’m scared that my innocent little sister can be either hurt or even verbally attacked by a boy in a gang to earn brownie points.

“I’m praying that things change, so that my worrying spirit and terrified mind can be at ease.”

Another RM Bailey student, a tenth-grade boy, admitted to being a gang member. He referenced the value he perceives gang affiliation brings to his manhood while also acknowledging its price.

“I am 15-years-old, a gang member but I’m more worried and scared than the average student in school,” he said. “Because being pushed to do things that I don’t want to do actually makes me think about what is going to happen to me if I continue on this route I’m taking.

“Gang violence makes me feel strong, macho and even in charge. My experiences with fighting and robbing innocent people make me feel like my karma is going to come back. But gang violence needs to be stopped in schools, or our lives will all be in jeopardy.”

Gang violence affects even the youngest in our society. An 8th-grade TA Thompson student said that even at the tender age of 13, she fears accidentally getting caught up in the crossfire.

When asked if she fears violence at school, the young girl replied: “I feel like I don’t bother with no one, so them and they gang violence I does stay far from them.

“But like when they doing stuff at school I just don’t want me get caught up in nothing. So I stay far away from the gangs.”

An 11th-grade CC Sweeting student described gang violence as getting “out of control” in schools.

“Everyone just riding with gangs,” the 15-year-old said. “Everyone involved. And just because kids getting bullied, they wan’ join gangs.

“You got some parents and all who involved. The children get in their lil’ vibes in school and then they call their parents and people them so after school they could be there.”

When asked whether students feel afraid to walk home from school, the young man said yes.

“Because then you got some people from other areas, different schools, coming down there. Throwing rock at the children, trying (to) jook them up.”

A 12th-grade Doris Johnson student told The Tribune she believes the prevalence of gang violence is “due to the fact that there is no one to really take time out and talk to the young males in our society without criticising them.”

In a similar vein, an 11th-grade CC Sweeting student called for teachers and administrators to do more.

“I think they could talk to the people who are pressured to be in gangs or who are in gangs - like teach them how they could solve it in a positive way instead of solving it in a negative way and reward them for each trial they pass,” he said. “That’s what I think they should do.”