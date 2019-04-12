Caretaker Sexually Assaulted In Housebreaking

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

AN elderly woman’s 60-year-old caretaker was sexually assaulted during a San Souci housebreaking Thursday afternoon, police said.

Inspector Leonardo Burrows confirmed the assault took place shortly after 3pm in a home in San Souci.

He said the two women were tied up by the intruder, who then sexually assaulted the caretaker before leaving the home.

This incident comes just months after a woman was also raped in her East Street area home.

According to reports, the victim was at her residence around 5pm when a man entered and sexually assaulted her.

That incident came about two months after another woman, in her mid-80’s at the time, was sexually assaulted by an intruder into her Eastern Road home.

Police said the woman was held up, robbed of cash and sexually assaulted before her attacker fled the house.

At the time police believed the incident was random and not connected to any other instance of sexual assault at the time.

According to police statistics released in January, incidents of reported rapes rose six percent in 2018, from 52 cases in 2017 to 55 in 2018.

Anyone with any information into any of these cases is asked to contact the police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS (8477).