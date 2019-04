By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man was arraigned on the charge of armed robbery in the Freeport Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Kevin Mackey appeared in Court Two, where he was charged with one count of armed robbery, which occurred at Freeport on April 4.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge, and the matter was adjourned to June 17.