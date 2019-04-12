Man In Hospital After Robinson Road Shooting

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are looking for the suspect behind a shooting incident that left a man in hospital Friday morning.

According to a police report, shortly after 1am, a man was on Straw Flower Road and Robinson Road when he was approached by an armed man who opened fired on him before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police are looking for three men responsible for two separate armed robberies on Thursday.

In the first incident, shortly after 10am, a man was on Shirley Street when he was approached by a gunman who robbed him of funds and cheques before fleeing the scene on foot.

In the second incident, shortly after 4pm, a man was approached in the parking lot of a business establishment by two men, one with a firearm, who robbed him of a Rolex watch before fleeing the scene in a white Toyota Passo licence plate A3590.

Investigations are continuing in both matters.

Anyone with information which can assist in these investigations can contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.