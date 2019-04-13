Man Dies After Being Hit By Car In San Salvador; ‘Seven Injured’ In West Bay Street Crash

Police on San Salvador are investigating after a man was hit by car and died on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly before 10pm the man was walking on Queens Highway near the airport when he was struck by a Ford Explorer.

He was transported to the Community Clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department New Providence will travel to San Salvador to investigate the incident.

• On Saturday evening there were reports of a crash on West Bay Street in New Providence.

Seven people were reportedly being treated for injuries at Princess Margaret Hosptial.