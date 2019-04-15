Five Armed Robberies Over The Weekend

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in apprehending the suspects behind five armed robberies that occurred on the weekend.

Three of the incidents took place on Saturday and two on Friday.

In the first incident on Saturday, police said shortly after 3pm a woman was sitting in the front of a home at Iguana Way, Belair Estates when she was approached by two males, one armed with a firearm, who robbed her of a cell phone, cash, and other personal items before escaping in a silver Honda Accord, licence plate number AT5991.

In the second incident, shortly after 6pm, a man was walking in the area of Rupert Dean Lane, and Poinciana Avenue, when he was approached by three males, armed with knives who robbed him of cash, a chain and a cell phone, before fleeing on foot.

In the third incident, shortly after 6pm, a gunman entered a business on Tyler Street and robbed the cashier of cash before escaping.

And shortly before 4pm on Friday, two gunmen entered a business on Soldier Road and robbed the proprietor of cash before escaping.

In another incident, shortly before 5pm on Friday, a male was on Montagu Beach when he was approached by two males, one armed with a firearm who robbed him of cash, before escaping in a black Honda Fit, plate number AP 4925.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with these investigations to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing