Pupils Win Chance To Compete In Global Challenge

SEVERAL students from CC Sweeting Senior High School have qualified to participate in the Global Round of the World Scholar’s Cup, scheduled for July in The Hague, Netherlands.

Principal Joan Gray said three teams comprising nine students total were successful in the Nassau rounds of the competition, held in February.

However, noting the trip to The Netherlands is an “expensive venture”, the “economic reality” has meant only one team of three students will likely be able to attend the academic competition.

She added should these financial challenges be met, the students will be able to spend nearly a week in the Netherlands.

“We are very pleased and excited that our students have, once again, qualified for participation in the annual World Scholar’s Global Cup,” said Ms Gray.

“The all-male team of three last year did so as well but, unfortunately, unexpected visa related concerns prevented this from happening.”

She added CC Sweeting was the only public high school that qualified for the Global Round in 2018, which was held in Melbourne, Australia.

“While it would be absolutely wonderful for all nine of these very deserving students to participate in the Global Rounds this year, the economic reality has led us to focus on one team of three - including one of our female students.

“It is a very expensive venture. Should we be able to overcome the financial challenges, this team is expected to travel to The Hague, Amsterdam this July and will be there for close to a week.

“They will be accompanied by two of our staff members. We are hoping to be registered by the end of April 2019 to avoid any other unexpected concerns.

Mario Josey, senior master, told provided The Tribune with a breakdown of the costs: $2,850 for registration, $210 for visas, $4,800 for roundtrip travel, and $2,500 for accommodations. He added the competition is scheduled for July 21-26.

The Tribune also spoke to the three twelfth-grade students, who detailed the hard work and dedication studying for this academic competition requires as well as their excitement at the possibility of traveling to Europe and engaging with students from around the world.

“The opportunity to go show that (we) as students from CC…students that are from public schools, students who most of the public might consider not being able to achieve anything or not being worth anything, are able to stand on a global scale and represent the Bahamas,” Shamar Lee, 16, said. “This is literally to show the world that The Bahamas is a global competitor and is able to compete on that scale.”

Shamar noted last year he also had the opportunity to compete in the Global Round but reiterated the team unfortunately was unable to go.

Alease Outten, 17, underscored that preparation for the Nassau round of competition took weeks of studying. “It was very overwhelming because of all the new information to try and remember and try and keep up with school work at the same time.

“It was very stressful, so to speak. So to travel to Amsterdam it would be great experience.”

Dervin Stubbs, 17, added to this, describing the World Scholar’s Cup requirements as “daunting”.

“This would show people ‘yes we’re a public high school, yes…there have been unfortunate things that have happened,” Devin said. “But we would just blow everyone away with this.”