Haitian Brothers Face Charges Of Killing 40-Year-Old

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO Haitian brothers are behind the shooting death of a 40-year-old man in the Mackey Street area last month, police have alleged.

Police claim 25-year-old Dwayne Lodimus and his 21-year-old brother Anton are the ones who murdered Elroy “Skully” Burrows on March 19.

According to initial reports, shortly before 11am on the date in question, police received reports of gunshots in the Mackey Street area near Wilton Street. Upon their arrival at the scene, police met a man lying at the junction of both streets who appeared to be lifeless.

EMS personnel were subsequently summoned to the area, and upon their arrival, pronounced the man dead at the scene.

At the time, officers said the information they were working with was that the victim had just come from patronising a local business, and while walking across the street, he was approached by a lone gunman who opened fire and shot him multiple times.

Due to the nature of the charge, the Lodimus brothers were not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to May 16 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and they were both remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.