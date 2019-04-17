Flamingo Gardens To Be Tenth Urban Renewal Centre

FLAMINGO Gardens is on schedule to become the tenth Urban Renewal location in New Providence.

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Frankie Campbell said officials at his ministry and the Urban Renewal Commission have received approval from Cabinet that will pave the way for the establishment of the centre at Flamingo Gardens Park.

“The building is ready. We have the approval and there is no reason why activities won’t officially begin there within a reasonable timeframe,” Mr Campbell said.

He toured the facility on Saturday while attending the Urban Renewal Commission’s Easter egg hunt/fun day held at Flamingo Gardens Park – one of eight such events hosted by the commission in New Providence.

“I think it is significant that this area has an Urban Renewal Centre that will cover the needs of the residents of Carmichael and Southern Shores, when you take into consideration the geographic make-up of the two communities,” Mr Campbell said.

The newest centre got its first volunteer on Saturday, when Gerard Butterfield, a corporal with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, volunteered his services. A former resident of the area whose mother and other family members still reside in Flamingo Gardens, Corporal Butterfield applauded the decision. He sons also participated in the Easter egg hunt.

“Once I heard the news that Flamingo Gardens will be the newest Urban Renewal Centre in New Providence, I just had to volunteer my services free of charge, they do not have to give me a dollar. I want to do this for my neighbourhood. I may not live around here anymore, but I have many family members and friends and their children who still live here,” he said.