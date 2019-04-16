Immigration ‘Draft’ Should Not Have Been Published

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
AFTER roughly two weeks of discussion and public feedback related to what many thought was the consultative process connected to the proposed Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Bill 2018, Immigration Minister Brent Symonette yesterday revealed the Office of the Attorney General was “premature” in its release of the legislation.
The blunder, disclosed by Mr Symonette outside of Cabinet yesterday, now tentatively halts public input to give way to the Department of Immigration’s needed review and assessment.
The St Anne’s MP said he was presently awaiting a formal response from Dame Anita Allen, chair of the Law Reform and Revision Commission, to changes submitted by his senior staff.
He said once this takes place, he can conclude his review and assessment, moving the bill to its consultative stage.
“The new immigration bill is not out for consultation yet,” Mr Symonette told reporters yesterday.
“It unfortunately was put up on the AG’s website. I have not finished my review of it yet with Dame Anita Allen. When I have, I will make comment on it and put it out further.”
“The premature release of it has resulted in some comments, which have been noted, but that was the idea of the consultation; that the bill would be prepared, it would be presented like I did the Arbitration Bill and go out for wide consultation, come back after possibly the summer break and take another look at it.
“Unfortunately, it got up on the AG’s website prematurely.”
The Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Bill 2018 - which features expanded grounds for the refusal of citizenship under the constitution, and registration and naturalisation under the law to include terrorism, human and drug trafficking, as well as gang-related activities — has drawn commentary from both the political and civic arenas.
Earlier this month, prominent immigration rights attorney Fred Smith, QC, announced his opposition to a provision in the bill that would prevent people born in the Bahamas to non-Bahamians from becoming citizens if they miss the constitutional window for application.
In the following days, Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis made headlines when he indicated that his party would offer several recommendations to the government related to the bill.
Mr Davis at the time said he had received certain assurances from Dame Anita that the version of the bill in the public domain is not set in stone, leaving room for changes.
Meanwhile, for his part yesterday, Mr Symonette applauded the Law Reform and Revision Commission for its inclusion of clauses that will grant children born to Bahamians outside of the Bahamas to non-Bahamian parents the right to Bahamian citizenship.
The process has been a spot of contention for years in the Bahamas, being most recently rejected as a part of the 2016 gender equality referendum.
Addressing the rejection yesterday, Mr Symonette said he was “surprised” that Bahamian women haven’t picked up on the inclusion and come out in support of it.
“I am constantly amazed that the people of the Bahamas turned that referendum issue down because in my daily life, I am bombarded with that on daily basis and quite often I bring to Cabinet the papers that make those people Bahamian,” he said.
The Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Bill 2018 as proposed, further seeks to address areas of the constitution relating to what happens to people born post-independence to two non-Bahamian parents before their 18th birthday and after their 19th birthday; and those born outside of the Bahamas to a Bahamian mother before their 18th birthday and after their 21st birthday.
These issues are derived primarily from articles 7 and 9 of the constitution; but aren’t addressed therein or by later amendments.
The bill will grant individuals in both these categories — born outside of the Bahamas to a Bahamian mother and born inside the Bahamas to two non-Bahamian parents — the “right of abode” or the right to live in the Bahamas while a minor, up to the age of 18.
In the case of those children born to two non-Bahamian parents, they will be given an opportunity to apply for a resident belonger’s permit if they are in the custody and care of a parent or guardian who has the right to live in the Bahamas.
Additionally, this classification of person will now have a right to legally live and work in the Bahamas up to the time they apply to be registered as a Bahamian citizen and while that application is being processed and/or appealed.
The new bill will also establish that these people lose their constitutional right to be registered as Bahamians after their 21st birthday.
Those whose time to apply to be registered has already expired, would be given six months from the date on the bill’s passage to apply for some form of status — naturalisation, permanent residency, etcetera — or face jail time or deportation.
Comments
thephoenix562 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
"Meanwhile, for his part yesterday, Mr Symonette applauded the Law Reform and Revision Commission for its inclusion of clauses that will grant children born to Bahamians outside of the Bahamas to non-Bahamian parents the right to Bahamian citizenship."
WTH is this?
realfreethinker 44 minutes ago
thephoenix562. Your statement makes no sense. How can children born to Bahamians be born to non Bahamians. Please clear this up
Dawes 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
translation: we are finding out the actual implications of what we proposed and now want to quickly change that, as we hadn't really thought this bill through.
bahamian242 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
This Bill is a Very Very Dangerous Bill! The whole thing needs to be thrown into the Trash! It really is going down instead of going up. Its worst that the first writing of the Constitution in December 1972!
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
Here's what you don't hear the coy and deceitful Brent Symonette trying to explain:
1) Why were we required to have a national referendum to amend our constitution to address many of these very same matters only a few years ago, but we are now no longer required to do so?
2) On what basis are our elected officials seeking to achieve by a vote of themselves only that which our constitution requires a national vote of the Bahamian people? It is the Bahamian people who have the exclusive right to determine who shall be entitled to apply for and obtain Bahamian citizenship under the current provisions of our constitution.
3) Why was this highly contentious balloon mischievously floated by Hubert Minnis, Brent Symonette, Anita Allen and Carl Bethel two weeks ago and allowed to stay in the air for public debate if, as Brent Symonette now says, it should have never been published?
None of the four I mention immediately came forward and said anything about the controversial bill having been inadvertently published. No, they instead sat by and listened carefully to the highly charged public debate. Make no mistake about it, this pugnacious balloon was very deliberately allowed to float about in the public domain for two weeks. Therein lies the coy and deceitful nature of Symonette, Allen, Bethel and Minnis. The Minnis-led FNM government and their elitist political cronies apparently did like like the outcome of the last national referendum on citizenship matters. He we see them boldly thwarting and seeking to defy the previously expressed will of the Bahamian people. They should under no circumstance be allowed to seek through an 'illegal' backdoor that which could not be done to their liking through the 'legal' front door. These are matters that can only be addressed by amending our constitution and that requires a national referendum - a vote of the people - rather than a vote of coy and devious elected officials alone.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
The operative word "not" is missing from sentence on fifth & sixth lines of last paragraph of my post immediately above. The sentence should read: "The Minnis-led FNM government and their elitist political cronies apparently did not like the outcome of the last referendum on citizenship matters."
bogart 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
DIS BILLS......should first have the numbers of persons involved...??????.....HOW MANY PERSONS ARE INVOLVED.....???????.......HOW MANY ARE LIKELY TO BE INVOLVED IN 1 YEAR....2 YEARS....ADDITIONAL FAMILIES..LEGALLY OR NOT....CRONIES....FRIENDS.....ETC...???????......will the PMH hav to double....Police double....????.....schools built an after repairing present...?????.......what about...culture....language prominance...????.......jus concerns at dis point whole cross da board legislating da country into another country dat Bahamians will become ferreigners legislated by bills in dere own country....????......when last the AUDITOR....been hired to go over da papers in the Immigration Ministry....an like one fixitit fella ever been charged in last 50 years....????..?????.
TalRussell 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
Yes, yes it be's more likes never was no premature blunder..... rather roughly two weeks of discussion and public feedback related to what many thought was the consultative process connected to the proposed Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Bill 2018, Immigration comrade Minister Brent - didn't exactly likes red hot buttons revealed in the responses he received back proposed legislation, yes, no......... And, in meantime how is Commish of Policeman's doing in locating the now one year in time 'missing' OBAN file- the same OBAN gone missing out the custody of Imperial red shirts cabinet, yes,no - maybe time AG Carl Wilshire to redefine what is definition of a "missing" file, yes, no - sounds like file gone 'missing from custody Imperial red shirts Asylum's, gone all crasy House, yes, no...... Can't just make such red shirts crasiness up?
BahamaRed 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
I DON'T SEE ANYTHING WRONG WITH THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS.
A CHILD BORN TO A BAHAMIAN MOTHER AND A FOREIGN FATHER SHOULD HAVE A RIGHT TO CITIZENSHIP. WHETHER THEY WERE BORN INSIDE OR OUTSIDE OF THE BAHAMAS.
A CHILD BORN TO FOREIGN PARENTS INSIDE OF THE BAHAMAS SHOULD APPLY AT 18 FOR CITIZENSHIP. UNTIL THEN YOU APPLY TO THE COUNTRY OF YOUR PARENTS BIRTH FOR CITIZENSHIP.
WHY IS THIS CONCEPT SO HARD TO GRASP....CHILDREN BORN TO A BAHAMIAN HAVE A RIGHT TO CITIZENSHIP WHETHER FROM THEIR BAHAMIAN BORN MOTHER OR BAHAMIAN BORN FATHER, AND REGARDLESS OF THEIR COUNTRY OF BIRTH.
CHILDREN BORN TO NON-BAHAMIAN PARENTS HAVE NO RIGHT TO CITIZENSHIP, WHETHER BORN IN THE BAHAMAS OR NOT.
...WE REALLY NEED TO START PAYING CLOSER ATTENTION TO WHAT IS BEING SAID, AND STOP BEING SIDETRACKED BY POLITICS.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
The Bahamas should be for Bahamians (based on the Constitution) ....... non-Bahamians should not feel entitled to our homeland ....... We should have the last say on their citizenship status.
BTW: Are Brent's mother, wife, daughter, son-in-law, or grand-daughter etc. true-true Bahamians?????? If so, how so???????
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
OH, if we only knew what else should not have been published (and hasn't been).
