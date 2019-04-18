Disney Cruise Line Announces All-Female Scholarship Arrangement With Ljm Maritime Academy

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

DISNEY Cruise Line (DCL) has announced an all-female scholarship arrangement with the LJM Maritime Academy, permitting female cadets with leadership aspirations an opportunity to enrol in a three-year programme.

The move was disclosed in a press statement Thursday, as a part of a collection on new initiatives the cruise line has undertaken across the region.

DCL said it is aiming to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the maritime industry, insisting its scholarships new youth programmes are designed to empower girls and young women to pursue careers in the cruise industry and chart a course for success.

Beginning this year, DCL said it will sponsor four scholarships at the LJM Maritime Academy for female cadets who aspire to be ship captains and shipboard leaders.

The scholarships, one for each of the ships in DCL’s fleet, will include tuition to the three-year programme, two years of study at the academy and one year of service aboard a DCL ship.

Jeff Vahle, DCL president said: “Our Disney characters have a unique ability to inspire and connect with children, and we know Captain Minnie will encourage young girls around the world to consider a career in the maritime industry.”

He added: “We are excited to work with LJM Maritime Academy to offer scholarships for young women who are pursuing their passions and following their dreams in our industry.”

DCL joins Royal Caribbean Cruise Line as scholarship sponsors at the LJM Maritime Academy.

Royal Caribbean in January announced that two graduates from the institution - Shante Pearson and Trevon Ferguson - were awarded scholarships for American Caribbean (Maritime Foundation) programmes.

The two students were graduated with a diploma, one year beneath a bachelors degree, with the scholarship covering housing and tuition.