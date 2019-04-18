Robert F Kennedy, Jr To Deliver 'Clean Water' Lecture In Grand Bahama

ON Saturday night, conservationist, environmental attorney and author Robert F. Kennedy, Jr will deliver a lecture entitled: “Access to clean water, it’s a human right” at 7pm at the Regency Theatre in Grand Bahama.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Kennedy to the Bahamas once again,” said Rashema Ingraham, executive director of non-profit Waterkeeper Bahamas, a close collaborator with Save The Bays. “He has been here many times before and has taken a keen interest in the preservation of our precious environment. He has a wealth of knowledge to share with the public.

“We are encouraging all Grand Bahamians to come out and listen to this world renowned environmental advocate discuss a matter that is so critical to our society. Water quality issues affect nearly every aspect of daily existence in a small island nation - from health, to quality of life, to economic opportunities. Come learn what your rights are and discover what can be done to ensure that future generations of Bahamians can enjoy the benefits of access to clean water.”

Robert Kennedy, Jr helped found and is the current president of Waterkeeper® Alliance, a global network with over 300 members and affiliates that is focused on promoting waters that are swimmable, fishable and drinkable. Around the world, Waterkeepers are on the front lines of the global water crisis, patrolling and protecting more than 2.5 million square miles of rivers, lakes and coastal waterways on six continents.

From 1986 until 2017, he served as senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a non-profit environmental organization. He served from 1984 until 2017 as board member and chief prosecuting attorney for Hudson Riverkeeper.

For over 30 years, Kennedy has been a professor of Environmental Law at Pace University School of Law. Until August 2017, he also held the post as supervising attorney and co-director of Pace Law School's Environmental Litigation Clinic, which he founded in 1987. He is currently professor emeritus at Pace.

Kennedy co-hosts Ring of Fire, a nationally syndicated American radio programme, and has written or edited ten books, including two New York Times bestsellers and three children's books.