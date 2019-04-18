Hunt For Robbers

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending the suspects behind two separate armed robbery incidents that occurred on Tuesday.

Shortly after 3pm, police said three men armed with guns entered a business on Market Street and Oxford Avenue and robbed the store’s cashier before escaping in a black Suzuki Swift.

And shortly after midnight, a man was standing outside a home in Golden Palm Estates when he was approached by a gunman who stole his silver 2006 Nissan March.