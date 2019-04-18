Teenager De'andranique Seeking Help In Ovarian Cancer Fight

By RIEL MAJOR

A TEENAGER is seeking the public's help to raise funds to assist in her fight against ovarian cancer.

In July of 2018, De'Andranique Minus, 16, was diagnosed with stage two ovarian cancer.

Unfortunately, Ms Minus does not have any medical insurance and all expenses must be paid out of pocket.

She now is in need of $100,000 to cover her medical expenses and has started a GoFundMe page to generate donations.

Sannisha Johnson, her cousin, said “Dede” is the sweetest soul with dreams of studying art and design.

“Sadly,” she said,“ her dreams have been temporarily interrupted by this illness and because her body did not respond to the chemotherapy.

“The news of cancer's progression spreading to the liver and spleen has left our family urgently seeking to have an emergency surgery.”

Despite the cancer diagnosis, her cousin is still hopeful.

Ms Johnson said: “She’s optimistic and trusting in God."

Ms Minus had raised more than $4,000 up to press time. Donations can be made HERE.