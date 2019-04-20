Man On Scooter Shot, Police Investigate Armed Robberies

Police are investigating after a man on a scooter was shot off Infant View Road on Thursday night.

According to reports, the man was driving on Marcus Bethel Way when the occupants of a burgundy Nissan March pulled next to him and fired before speeding away. The injured man drove to a nearby police station and was transported to hospital, where is listed in a stable condition.

Police are also investigating several armed robberies on Thursday and Friday.

In the first incident, shortly before 1pm on Thursday, two men were in the parking lot of West Ridge Shopping Plaza, when they were approached by a man armed with a firearm who robbed them of cash before getting in a red Ford Focus and speeding away.

In the second incident, shortly after 10pm, a man was walking on Collins Avenue near to Ninth Terrace when he was approached by two armed men who robbed him of cash and a cellphone before running away.

In the third incident, shortly after 11pm, a man was walking on Bay Lilly Drive, when three armed men in a burgundy Nissan March pulled next to him and robbed him of cash and a cellphone before speeding away.

In the fourth incident, shortly after 1am on Friday, a man was walking on Collins Avenue near to Wulff Road, when he was approached by two armed men who robbed him of cash and a cellphone before running away.

In the fifth incident, shortly after 5am, a man was standing in front of a home in South West Ridge, when he was approached by an armed man who robbed him of cash before running away.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with these investigations to contact Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (TIPS) or the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2.