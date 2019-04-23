Athletes Hit The Track And Field Overseas

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

INSTEAD of competing at the CARIFTA Games in the Cayman Islands where she could have been a contender for a medal, Doneisha Anderson participated in the 2019 Alumni Gold Track Meet at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium in Louisiana.

Competing in her freshman year for the University of Florida, Anderson clocked 52.77 seconds in the 400 metres to win her heat for the fourth fastest time overall. That would have at least assured her a medal at CARIFTA as Jamaica clinched the top two spots in 52.63 and 53.53.

Also at the meet, two Bahamians were featured in the B segment of the men’s one-lap race, albeit in two different heats.

Donovan Storr, competing for Southeastern Louisiana, was second in his heat in 47.78 for fifth place overall, while Maverick Bowleg, representing RK Athletics, was third in his heat in 47.84 for seventh place. The A race was won by Trevor Stewart of North Carolina A&T in 44.54.

Storr also contested the B segment of the men’s 200m where he was third in his heat in 21.46 for sixth overall. Cliff Resias, also competing for RK Athletics, was seventh in his heat in 21.00. Jaron Flourney of LSU won the heat with the fastest time of 20.13.

The RK Athletics team of DJ Ruffin, Cliff Resias, Maverick Bowleg and Andre Colebrook clocked 3:13.14 for eighth place. LSU won in 3:04.89.

Seymour Third

At the 61st annual Mt SAC Relays in Califorina, Pedrya Seymour, running for Puma, finished third in the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.88. World and American record holder Keni Harrison, representing Adidas, won the race in 12.20, followed by Cortney Jones of Florida State in 12.82.

Nairn Fourth

At the Michael Johnson Invitational at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, University of Arkansas’ junior Laquan Nairn picked up a fourth place finish in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 15.12m (49-7-inches). Odaine Lewis, a senior at Texas Tech, won with 16.53m (54-02 3/4).

Gray in Sprint Double

At the 16th annual J Fred Duckett Rice Twilight Meet at the Rice University in Houston, Texas, Alexis Gray came through in fourth in her heat in 11.98 for the fourth fastest time overall in the women’s 100m.

Gray, representing Texas Southern, came back in the 200m where she posted a third place in her heat in 24.48 for fourth place overall.

Gray also anchored their 4 x 100m relay team of Tatyana Bryant, Kiya Reeves and Robyn Brooks to a second place finish in 46.98. Rice University stopped the clock in 46.33 for the victory.