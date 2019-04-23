Mvp Anthon Williams’ Triple Double Helps Cobras To Win Title

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ANTHON Williams delivered a triple double and earned an MVP performance to lead the CC Sweeting Cobras to the inaugural Caribbean Kings, Inter-Caribbean High School Basketball Championships.

The Cobras topped Team Haiti 78-64 in the tournament finale at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium on Saturday night.

Williams finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Marco Beckford scored 24, Ethan Munnings scored 10 while Christian Manance and Joshua Anderson each finished with eight points.

Troy Trembley led Haiti with 14 points and 13 rebounds, Gregory Seymour also scored 14, Cameron Strachan had 13 points and nine rebounds while Alex Jeanicus scored nine.

The Cobras trailed 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored Haiti 28-10 in the second to take control of the game for good.

CC Sweeting finished 8-2 over the course of the week-long tournament with a path to the championship that included several games decided by a single possession. They debuted with a 67-59 win over the CV Bethel Stingrays followed by a 68-65 loss to the Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves.

With the loss, the Cobras were forced to the losers’ bracket of the qualification round and won three games in a single day to remain in contention. They began Wednesday with a 55-41 win over the Government High Magic, followed by a 72-62 win over Bahamas Elite and an 89-88 win over the St John’s College Giants.

In the main draw, they defeated Jamaica 80-71, but suffered a 76-73 loss to Haiti.

Facing elimination, they defeated Jamaica for the second time in as many days (71-67) to advance to the final.

Williams averaged 15.1 points, 7.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game over the course of the tournament.

Local senior boys schools in competition included Queen’s College, Government High School, CC Sweeting, Jordan Prince Williams, CV Bethel, Anatol Rodgers, Bahamas Elite, C Saunders and St John’s.

Visiting teams included the Elmore Stout High School Rams out of the British Virgin Islands, and compilation teams comprised of players of Haitian and Jamaican descent.

The tournament was hosted by the Street Legends Organisation and was sponsored by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, ILTV Studios.

Street Legends organiser Wilton Russell said the tournament acts as a showcase for young student athletes.

“We wanted to try to think beyond the shores of the Bahamas itself, we wanted to try and bring in some other countries through basketball.

“We can see what these other teams look like and we can gauge with all of our local schools here and enhance our product,” Russell said,

“We want to have all of the Caribbean islands in one country and have a central point to see all of these scouts to see this talent.”