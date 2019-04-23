No Merit In This Troubling Story

EDITOR, The Tribune

In an age of rampant misinformation on many social media platforms, the maxim that a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes holds true in The Bahamas. I’m referring to the chaos surrounding the tragic death of the 15-year-old SC McPherson student at a local fast food eatery. Some dishonest students of the said institution have taken it upon themselves to fabricate a story about a teacher denying the deceased medication -- causing his demise. There’s no merit to this troubling story, although I am willing to wager that it was spread like wildfire via Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger by some mischievous students who have no broughtupsy.

A family is left in the wake of this tragedy searching for answers. Bahamians who believe in the power of prayer must intercede on behalf of the grieving family. Based on the comments attributed to the parents, they have acted in a civil manner, notwithstanding their current harrowing ordeal. Their conduct is in stark contrast to that of the students of SC McPherson, who are alleged to have engaged in physical and verbal abuse of teachers; vandalism and theft – apparently feigning grief over the loss of their colleague. These rogue students do not care about the family of Robert Valcom Jr or their fallen classmate. They are simply using this tragedy as a pretext to create a helter-skelter situation at the school for the teachers. This is not an exception to the norm; what we are witnessing here is what these unruly misfits really are – thugs. The family should give serious consideration to not extending an invitation to the memorial service to SC McPherson, in light of all that has transpired since the passing of young Robert. The troublemakers will only cause a disruption at the service.

Jesus said that out of the abundance of the heart the mouth will speak. By their stupid actions, SC McPherson students are dishonoring the memory of Robert Valcom Jr. What they are doing is not how one grieves.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport

Grand Bahama

April 14, 2019