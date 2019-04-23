Two Haitians Facing Court

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO Haitian nationals were recently arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court - one for illegal landing and the other for harbouring an undocumented migrant.

Arty Alexis, 33, and Myrtha Bertrand-Jeantinord, 49, appeared in Court One last week before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Alexis was charge with illegal landing. It is alleged that on April 16, he was found in Freeport having landed elsewhere than at an authorised port of entry.

He pled guilty and was fined $300, or in default ordered to serve 12 months in prison. He paid the fine and was ordered to be deported to Haiti.

Jeantinord, a Haitian national and permanent resident, pleaded not guilty to harbouring an undocumented migrant.

It is alleged that on April 16 at Freeport, she harboured Alexis at her residence on Bass Lane, Freeport in an attempt to evade immigration authorities.

She was granted $1,500 cash bail and the matter was adjourned to May 16.