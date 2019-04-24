20-Year-Old On Murder Charge

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man is the one responsible for murdering a 37-year-old father of three in the Bain Town area late last month, police have alleged.

Donovan Brennen, of Rupert Dean Lane, was charged before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday with murdering fellow Bain Town resident Alexander “Nonks” Bullard on March 29.

According to initial reports, shortly before 1am on that Friday, officers were called to the scene in Bain Town where the unresponsive body of a man was discovered with visible injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brennen was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to May 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.