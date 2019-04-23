Montagu Beach: We Want Police On Site

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

VENDORS are calling for increased police patrols in the Montagu Beach area as they expressed their frustration and fears about the rise in crime.

The Tribune canvassed the area yesterday in the wake of a shooting that left five people in hospital on Monday night.

One vendor, who only wanted to be identified as Mrs Sands, told The Tribune police should always do routine checks of public places that facilitate businesses.

When asked if she felt safe, she said: “Basically yes and no… not only because of the incident that happened last night but I think police should always be around and beef up on patrols because that’s their job.

“I think someone needs to be stationed here simply because they have fish cleaners out here and they’re using knives. Sometimes there can be arguments over sales so I feel the area should be regularised whereas they have a security or someone on site just in case… like I said the guys have fights and not everyone is regularised.”

Mrs Sands added: “It’s (dangerous) for the tourist and the Bahamian customers as well while purchasing items and argument breaks out (in front of the patron) – who wants to stop someone with a knife?”

Betty Hanna, a vendor, said the government needs to have police officers present from 9 to 5 or implement two shifts that ends at 6pm.

Mrs Hanna said: “No, (I don’t feel safe) ...I’m so fed up in here. All the government want do is (ask if), ‘You pay for your spot? You pay for your spot?’ They keep the National Insurance up to date. They need to bring their (expletive) out the office and get this placed regularised from people getting in problems or getting kill. All the stray people in here what don’t have no papers causing all kinds of problem in here.

“Patrolling will not do it because they do, they’ll do things after the patrol go. The government need to have a police officer here 9 to 5 or have two shifts until 6pm. When the shift over, get everyone off the dock because the government only want keep update with the priority things like National Insurance, business licence and paying for the little spot here.”

She added: “I lost a lot of customers especially when they are fighting, they have to run and sometimes they have to come back for their bag. Good thing I’m not a thief they have to come back for their bag and phone. They don’t care about us…they never around, in here slack.”

Matthew Lamar, a manager in the area, said some type of security is needed.

Mr Lamar said: “No, (I don’t feel safe). I would like police to secure us. Before we used to have police here but recently it’s like no one comes, we have no more police here. “(Recently) I had to call police for two crazy people who tried to fight the tourist. We need the police here.”

Gary Nabbie, a patron of the area, said Montagu Beach is a tourist destination, underscoring the need for the attraction to be kept safe.

Mr Nabbie said: “This is like Arawak Cay and they have police presence there so they need police to be here so they can monitor out here.”

Despite the many complaints, at least one patron, David Wilson, said yesterday he felt safe at Montagu Beach but claimed the real problem is the fishermen.

Mr Wilson said: “The government should have never allowed them to sell there in the first place. The ramp was built for boats not for fishermen to sell fish. That’s what we have Potter’s Cay Dock for, that’s where they should sell their fish.

“The tourist safe but no matter how you walk through the gate someone will stop you and ask, ‘Fish or conch boss?’ They hustle the tourist. . .I think the government should remove all of them and let it be a boat ramp...not a ramp to sell fish on.”

Five people were shot from an automatic weapon in the Montagu Beach area Monday night.

Eight shots rang out at 9.30pm as residents enjoyed the final hours of their Easter holiday break.

The victims were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital, but police reported no deaths.

Authorities responded to the scene within five minutes, one eyewitness said, and, up to midnight, the area of the Nassau Fish Market was blocked off.

Inspector Leonardo Burrows confirmed yesterday the four men are still in stable condition and the woman victim is still in critical condition.

“Much hasn’t changed.... No one is in custody at this time,” said Insp Burrows.