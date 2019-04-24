The Press Box: Who I Think Will Be My Cowboys’ No.58 Pick In Nfl Draft

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

FOR the last few weeks I’ve given Cowboy Nation here in the 242 potential targets for the Cowboys in this year’s NFL Draft.

After much deliberation, and research, here’s who I think my Cowboys will draft with their first pick - No. 58 in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft.

There’s always hope a star player slips down the draft board on Thursday, but predicting that player seems like a crap shoot at this juncture.

However, a clear favourite has emerged among reporters, bloggers and in-the-know fans in Cowboys Nation. Both locally and globally.

Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill is trending as the player many are attaching to the Cowboys’ No. 58 pick.

He’s the most consistent name in mock drafts for Dallas at No. 58, among writers who know the team well, including those with sources within the organisation.

Speaking of the Cowboys’ organisation, Stephen Jones, Cowboys VP, CEO and director of player personnel, along with VP of player personnel Will Clay, have been masterful the last several Cowboys drafts.

They’ve gotten it down to a science, including a draft criteria check list for defensive players.

Defensive player

Pre-draft presser clues

Plug & Play starter

Safety who can both cover and play in the box

Richard’s physical

prototype

Heavy on athleticism

Official visitor

From a Power 5

university

Thornhill more than fits the bill. Checks off amazingly, as a matter of fact.

He’s a phenomenal athlete who could play a variety of roles in Kris Richard’s secondary.

His measurables jump off the charts, and are certainly comparable to those of Cowboys CB Byron Jones, freakish draft numbers in 2015.

Thornhill is an instinctive defender with effortless movement ability through all three levels of the defence.

When Thornhill reads a play and locks in, he’s coming downhill, full throttle.

He doesn’t shy away from contact or dropping his shoulder and making big tackles. A student of the game with an uncanny understanding of routes and angles, and how to stay on top of them all.

In press coverage, Thornhill will jam receivers effectively to re-route them.

With excellent closing speed he’s able to undercut routes all over the field. (Tight ends beware).

The Cowboys are in need of a difference-maker at safety to pair with Xavier Woods and free agent signing George Iloka, and Thornhill can be this type of player in a scheme that will allow him to read plays from a true centre field position — where he was at his best this past season for Virginia.

So I say let’s get it done, solidify the defence for the present and future.

With the 58th pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Cowboys select .......................(Let’s see if Stephen and Will make me look good.)

