Sexual Assaults Top Criminal Claims On Cruise Ships

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

ALLEGED sexual assault remains the most reported criminal activity on board cruise ships according to international statistics.

According to data released in the US under the Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act (CVSSA), there were a total of 25 reported incidents from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019 - 18 of which were sexual assaults. Of these incidents, 13 involved passengers, four involved crew members and one case was listed as “other”.

The numbers also show that during the specified time period, there was one reported incident of alleged assault with serious bodily injury and six incidents of alleged theft of less than $10,000.

The statistics are published on the United States’ Department of Transportation website.



This crime data is tracked for major cruise lines with routes to The Bahamas, such as Carnival Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean.

Alleged criminal activities on board cruise ships have decreased for the first quarter of 2019.



According to the CVSSA statistics, during the period of October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 there were a total of 34 reported incidents, 22 of which were sexual assaults.

The numbers show that during the specified time period, there were two suspicious deaths; two assaults; and eight incidents of alleged theft of less than $10,000.

Up to September 30, 2018 there were 86 incidents reported – 60 of which were for sexual assault.

In 2017, 76 percent of reported crimes on board Carnival vessels were for sexual assault; as was 68 percent of crime reported on board Royal Caribbean vessels.

There was the same number of sexual assault incidents reported for that time period in 2017, out of 85 incidents. There was a total of 106 incidents reported for 2017.

In 2016, officials recorded 92 incidents with 62 of them for sexual assault.