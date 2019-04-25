Symonette: Act Will Boost Our Economy

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
IMMIGRATION Minister Brent Symonette said yesterday amendments to the Immigration Act will not allow foreigners to compete with Bahamian businesses, but instead will add millions to the economy.
During debate of the amendments at Parliament, Mr Symonette said $430m in salaries could potentially be generated in The Bahamas with $16.5m added to the National Insurance Board.
The amendments will establish two separate visas – a BH1B visa for for a principle employee and a BH4S permit for spouses and dependents.
It ties into the Commercial Enterprises Act and applies to those specialty skill sets defined under that law.
It also allows for exemptions for short-term visas.
The bill was initially tabled on March 27.
“The idea here is this is to come in to meet with a local company and get back out,” Mr Symonette told the House of Assembly yesterday. “This is not meaning that a person can come in and do an audit for a company and go back out.”
He also said: “The intent is not giving competition or take away work from Bahamians.
“The officer at the airport will see the stamps in your passport and at that point will say work permit needed. While some may feel we are allowing people in the back door that is not what the bill does. The bill allows for denial of entry and prosecution.
“We have to find a way of developing The Bahamas and creating extra revenue.”
Mr Symonette further revealed to the House that as of September 2018, 78 percent of persons who applied for a work permit were processed.
He said the turnaround time is now down to three weeks when it was much more before.
The minister further credited this to the newly installed computer system at the Department of Immigration.
Comments
TalRussell 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Yes, yes it depends on what the definition of is is amendments to the Immigration Act, if it will, or will not throw wide opened doors invite thousands comrade foreigners to compete against Colony of Out Islands local businesses, yes, no.... didn't Brent who seems has 'fetish' signing Work Permits and citizenship approvals - even when he before was the Deputy Prime Minister under Papa Hubert, not stand up floor Peoples Honourable House of Assembly to brag about tremendous revenue growth from increased quantity Work Permits granted by Papa Hubert regime, yes, no...... sweet Joseph, father Jesus - didn't Papa Hubert and Brent in one swoop not sign 3,000 work permits Chinese nationals labourers yes, yes, no - isn't it a matter, if the words any elected or appointed Imperial red shirt- should be Trusted, yes, no?
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
This man is not to be trusted.
bogart 2 hours, 1 minute ago
........"Act will boost our economy"........"Act will not allow foreigners to complete with Bahamian businesses".........
WHY PUNISH BAHAMIANS TO CONTINUE TO SUFFER TO PUT UP WID OLIGOLOPIES...MONOPOLIES..........BUSINESSES IN HANDS OF FEW.......IRON CLOSED.......DETRIMENTAL TO DA BAHAMIAN PUBLIC.....WID NO ANTI COMPETITIVE LAWS....NO PROTECTECTIONS FOR DA BAHAMIANS........NO FINAMCIAL COMSUMER PROTECTIONS.......NO BANK POTECTIONS......FEW MERCHANTS WID LEGAL MECHANISMS TO BE DA SOLE EXCLUSIVE FOR ALL 700 ISLAMDS ROCKS CAYS....????????......
Chucky 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Excellent points!
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Never mind the spin doctor he is making up stuff as he goes along. He is rich and getting richer under the FNM Government.
In the main time the poor suffer, but it is the peoples time, I say good for them all.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
"This is not meaning that a person can come in and do an audit for a company and go back out."
Of course not that would take money away from the accountants. And it's the accountants time
TalRussell 27 minutes ago
Yes, yes maybe comrade Brent can explain such contradictory in the PM's hiring a "international investigation company' operating outside Colony of Out Islands, hired just this last 7 days fly-in team investigative probbers stick they foreign noses into such matters that led to the firing former board members of BPL, yes no..... are we presume Brent will refused sign such work permits hired man's and woman's coming probe into BPL, yes, no..... And, who knows if the international probbers, might just uncover evidence of some the PM's 'No Show" up board meetings cause they done dead before PM appointed them, yes, no.... And, maybe the PM can ask them lend some investigative assistance to Commish Policeman's, who for one year now has been unsuccessful in locating the 'missing' OBAN documents..... and gone 'missing' from the custody the well protected Imperial red shirts cabinet room, yes, no.... You can't just make such timing of the issuance work permits up, yes, true?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID