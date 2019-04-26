Gunshot Victim Seeks Donations For Bionic Eye

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

GUNSHOT victim Verneko Gibson is seeking donations to help pay for a bionic eye.

Last year, the 23-year-old was shot multiple times in his body, including his temple, resulting in him losing his sight in both eyes.

Unfortunately, Mr Gibson does not have any medical insurance and all expenses must be paid out of pocket.

He is now in need of $5,500 to cover his medical expenses and assistance paying off an outstanding bill of $22,300 at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Despite losing his sight, Mr Gibson is hopeful and believes God will make his situation better.

Mr Gibson said: “I’m visually impaired, my optic nerve is damaged really bad due to the bullet entering through my temple, but I still trusting in God, still believing that He’s going to make it better.

“I had a previous cookout which was a success and so I was able to go to Cuba. The Cuban doctors told me my left eye was damaged really bad...the fiber in my optic nerve is damaged really bad. My optic nerve teared due to the bullet (going through my temple) and I have scars behind my eyes. I was told surgery was not going to fix it because it can’t be fixed through surgery.”

He continued: “(I was told) if they were to do surgery on the optic nerve (in my left eye) I’ll suffer from brain damage. (However) my right eye is strong and the optic nerve is still good so they're trying to (give me) a bionic eye that can make blind people see.”

Mr Gibson also will be hosting a cookout on August 5th at RM Bailey Park to generate donations.



Anyone interested in contributing to Mr Gibson's eye surgery, medical debt or cookout can contact 242-603-4141.