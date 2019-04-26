Mcalpine: Give Bahamians An Opportunity

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PINERIDGE MP Frederick McAlpine yesterday said he abstained from voting in favour of the government’s recently passed Immigration Amendment Bill 2019 because he believes it effectively puts Bahamians in the back seat.

It's not the first time the outspoken MP has gone against his party’s position on matters of national interest.

Mr McAlpine told The Tribune he is not xenophobic, but would prefer if Bahamians are given first preference as it relates to economic empowerment.

He said if the amendment bill becomes law, it would effectually open the country's borders to thousands of non-Bahamians, and set them up to gain where Bahamians find it hard.

One of the two amendments to the Immigration Act provides for work visa exemptions to visitors for a myriad of professional and commercial purposes. Such persons would be allowed to enter the country in 14-day intervals for attending a conference or seminar as a participant, excluding organisers of the event; attending a trade show or summit, excluding organisers or working as a non-executive director of a business being carried out in The Bahamas, among other things.

The Bahamas Bar Association has also spoken out against the Amendment Bill.

“Basically I am not comfortable with the government is proposing to allow so many people into the country at one time and I think by the thousands,” Mr McAlpine told The Tribune Friday.

“I am also thinking that we seem to have this view when we are bringing in foreigners, I am not xenophobic, but it seems that Bahamians are having a difficulty being able to be Bahamian in their own country.

“Why is it that everyone else could come to this country and succeed, except Bahamians?

“It seems like we can’t even get opportunities to get jobs going or to do a business. It’s just very difficult when it comes to Bahamians.

“I embrace globalisation, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of causing Bahamians to lose their birthright in a place they were born in and know as home.”

The backbench MP further said: “What is to stop for instance down the road a lawyer coming in and doing the legal work for a client? This takes away from the Bahamian lawyers.

“What’s to stop stop a future surgeon from coming in and doing a surgery that a Bahamian doctor can do? All he has to do is rent the facilities from Doctor’s Hospital or anywhere he wants.

“And so I think we have to look at the bigger picture.

“I’m not saying that we don’t want direct foreign investment but what I am saying is Bahamians have not been given that opportunity. From 1967 to now we haven’t had economic empowerment.

“Give Bahamians an opportunity.”

On Thursday the bill passed in the House of Assembly, but only marginally.

This is because 17 members of Parliament were absent during the division stage, including opposition representatives Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin, Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper and Mangrove Cay and South Andros MP Picewell Forbes. Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip “Brave” Davis, Official Opposition leader, was present and was the only member to vote against it.

Mr McAlpine abstained from the vote.

Two backbench MPs – Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller and Centreville MP Reece Chipman — were also absent, but re-entered the gallery immediately following vote tallying.

It meant that only 19 government MPs voted in favour of the bill’s passage, which now has to be passed in the Senate.