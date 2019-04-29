Athletes Hold Their Own At The 125th Penn Relays

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

A COUPLE of Bahamians held their own as they competed at the 125th version of the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia over the weekend.

One of the highlights for the Bahamas was in the USA versus the World showdown in the men’s 4 x 400 metre relay. However, the team of O’Jay Ferguson (48.1), Teray Smith (46.3), Andre Colebrook (46.29) and Alonzo Russell (44.89) was third in three minutes and 05.58 seconds.

The US pulled off the victory in 3:02.70 and Canada came in second in 3:04.54.

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations used the meet as a tune-up for the team as they prepare to head to Yokohama, Japan, for the fourth version of the IAAF World Relays.

Steven Gardiner has been named to the team of the quartet that will compete in the men’s 4 x 400m relay May 11-12.

The BAAA is also planning on taking the men’s 4 x 200m team of Shavez Hart, Cliff Resias, Stephen Newbold, Rico Molutrie and Anthony Adderley to the relays that was held in the Bahamas for the past three editions.

In the high school segment at the Penn Relays, Tabernacle Baptist Academy took the boys’ 4 x 100m Invitational title to Grand Bahama as the team of Juwan Rigby, Terrance Jones, Travjuan Alleyne and Nesterio Williams won in 41.60 over a Jamaican team from Petersfield in 41.65.

And St Augustine’s College Big Red Machine’s quartet of Lakelle Kinteh, Megan Moss, Anthaya Charlton and Jaida Knowles finished seventh in the high school girls’ 4 x 100m Championship of America final in 46.19.

CARIFTA gold medallist Shaun Miller Jr continued to soar, winning the high school boys high jump championship title with his leap of 2.12 meters or 6-feet, 11 1/2-inches. Also entered in the event was Tyler Missick of Tabernacle Baptist Academy, who was fourth with 2.03m (6-7 3/4).

Three Bahamians were matched up in the high school boys javelin with Hughie Sean Rolle of Queen’s College coming in second with a toss of 61.83m (202-10), Michaelanagelo Bullard of Nassau Christian Academy fourth with 60.18m (197-5) and Keyshawn Strachan of St John’s seventh with 57.82m (189-8).

In other individual events, Matthew Thompson of Queen’s College got eighth in the high school boys 400m hurdles Championship in 54.02, while Tristen Hanna, also from Queen’s College, was 11th in the high school boys triple jump with a leap of 14.31m (46-11 1/2).

Bishop Michael Eldon got 12th in the high school boys 4 x 400m in 3:49.67. Their team comprised of William Forbes, Braham Najman, Deshawn Lundy and Orxavier Saint.

In other high school relays, Tabernacle Baptist Academy’s team of Tre Buchanan (50.50), Travjuan Alleyne (50.61), Ethnie Stubbs (52.93) and Terrance Jones (47.14) was third in 3:21.17.

St John’s team of Adam Musgrove (53.83), Lerandre Lightbourne (52.89), Omar Kelly (55.20) and Helsey Charlow (50.84) was fifth in the high school boys 4 x 400m in 3:32.75.

And in the high school girls 4 x 100m Invitational, St John’s College team of Jameka Chisholm, Lauren Carter, India Cartwright and Geordan Thurston came in eighth in 49.83.

The University of the Bahamas, following Ken Mullein’s’ second place finish in the decathlon earlier in the week, contested a number of relays.

Their 4 x 100m team of Kendrick Thompson, Anthony Adderley, Yurick Dean and Clyde McKenzie was 32nd in the heats in 42.,53; their men’s 4 x 200m team got 12th in the Championship of American Invitational; the College men’s sprint medley was 10th in 3:37.17; the women 4 x 200m Championship of American Invitational was 26th in 1:44.39; their women’s 4 x 400m team was 44th in the heats in 4:00.41 and the women’s sprint medley team got eighth in the Championship of American Invitational.

Drake Relays

At the Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, a few more Bahamians were also in action.

Jeffrey Gibson, defending his title in the men’s 400m hurdles Olympic D. Special, had to settle for second place in 49.92. American CJ Allen was the winner in 49.57.

Trevor Barry and Jamal Wilson went head to head in the men’s high jump Tokyo C. Special with Barry coming in fourth with 2.21m (7-3), while Wilson was fifth with 2.16m (7-1). Jeron Robinson, competing unattached, won with 2.28m (7-5 3/4).

In the women’s 100m hurdles World S. Special, two more Bahamians competed. Pedrya Seymour false start and Devynne Charlton went on to get seventh in 13.45. American world record holder Keni Harrison was the winner in 12.65.

And Katrina Seymour contested the women’s 400m hurdles Tokyo C. Special where she placed eighth in 60.03. Kori Carter of Jordan Brand was the winner in 56.07.

The meet also saw Samson Colebrooke represented Purdue University in a pair of relays. He was on the third leg of their men’s 4 x 100m relay team that got second in 40.36. The other members of the team were Justin Becker, Malcolm Dotson and Waseem Williams.

And Colebrooke, now in his junior year, ran the second leg of Purdue’s 1600m sprint medley university that was fifth in 3:25.08. Waseem, Jordan and Brian Faust were the other team-members.

Southern Miss Open

At the Marshall Bell Track Complex at the University of Southern Mississippi, Donovan Storr, representing SE Louisiana, was second in the men’s 200m in 20.98. Karonce Higgins of Southern Arkansas, won in 20.94.

And sprinter Cliff Resias held off fellow Bahamian and RK Athletics’ team-mate Ashley Riley in the men’s 400m. Resias was third in 47.34 and Riley got fourth in 47.37. Iran Siboni of UI-Munroe, was the winner in 46.80.