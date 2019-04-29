Fair Play In Public Life Is Fast Disappearing

EDITOR, The Tribune

It is very interesting to observe that public morality and politics here in our wonderful nation are not practised on a consistent basis, if at all. There are several cases in point but none more glaring than the legalisation of homosexual and lesbian sex between individuals sixteen and over and, of course, the worst one of them all, so far, legalisation and the so-called regulation of gaming or the numbers. The other one is the abject attempts to destroy and belittle genuine politicians and those who are about doing good for this nation. Let’s get down to basics.

We profess, bogus like, that we are a Christian nation. It is like over in the decadent United States of America where it is imprinted on their currency: “In God we trust....” Neither country, sad to acknowledge, is Christian in the purest of sense. Homosexuality and lesbianism have been in vogue ever since God created the angels and, of course, human kind. In the biblical days, the fabled twin cities of Sodom and Gomorrah , stood out as bastions of these reprobates. The culture was so ingrained and socially accepted that God Himself decided to wipe them away from the face of the Earth . Indeed, it is written that those who practice such sexual deviancy are abominations in God’s sight.

In the very House of God, the deviant practitioners abound. I personally have several relatives who are prominent clergy people and looked up to by many in the wider society but, in the case of the male ones, more women/female than their wives; mothers and sisters. This had led to the rapid break down of the traditional family unit. Two men or females are incapable biologically, of procreation. It is an affront to The Lord Jesus Christ and a body blow to our political culture.

The proliferation of the so-called web shops has led to the pervasive culture of wagering and gambling where, in most cases, Bahamians are chasing after a phantom and the Big Gold Dream. Many spend their last dollar and even twenty-five cents on a three or four ball in the hope of hitting it BIG....how foolish. The web operators are all multi-millionaires and, save for my good friend, John Stuart, they show off BIG TIME and flash their “wealth” with no shame. The politicians brought this about and political and societal blood are on their hands.Many in the church will not escape the wrath of The Lord Jesus Christ for the role, deliberately or, allegedly, for a fistful of Bahamian dollars.

Now, some politicians and clergy are suggesting that cannabis or marijuana be decriminalized and even legalized for medicinal purposes. The administration has appointed a blue ribbon committee to “study” the issues related to this dangerous and mind-altering drug. I venture to opine that of all of the national issues confronting this wonderful country, how to get high and on what type or grade of “the burning bush” our leaders prefer this non issue as a national distraction.

Our politicians and religious leaders are out of touch with reality and few of them abide by spiritual principles and morality in everyday life. Not only are they and their allies in the secular and economic worlds in an apparent cabal to decimate the traditional family and to continue the economic slavery that has become the norm in The Bahamas. but they are hell bent on chopping and cutting down any perceived emancipator for the people. They will canabalize ; eat and destroy all and sundry whoever are not on their run or within the inner circles.

Case in point, with your leave. One of the hardest working and effective members of the House of Assembly is the Hon Shannendon Cartwright (FNM-St. Barnabas). I make no secret of my admiration, respect and total political support for this fellow son of the widow and astute man of the unwashed masses.

Of course, I am a New Deal PLP and the Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis (PLP-Cat Island) is my political leader without question, but there are four members of the House who are not PLPs whom I support. The other three are the Hon. Brensil Rolle (FNM-Garden Hills); the Hon. Frankie Campbell (FNM-Southern Shores) and, of course, the erstwhile and visionary Dionisio D’Aguilar (FNM-Free Town). Many so-called PLPs and thousands of FNMs are dead mad with me for boldly stating this posture, but I could really care less.

Cartwright, the Chairman of the Beaches & Parks Commission, is doing the job that few did before his arrival and without fanfare. He is a trusted confidant, apparently of the Prime Minister. As a representative for his constituents he has, almost, no equal, across the board. The other day, up in New York at the United Nations, this politically savvy “youngster” was asked by the PM to deliver a very important address for him to this world body. No other back bench FNM MP, to my knowledge, has been delegated by Dr. Minnis to do this before a world body. This shows a level and degree of trust that others only dream about.

His constituency office on Oxford Avenue is up and running on a daily basis. Each week, I believe on Thursday afternoons, he is to be seen (yes, I have had reason to visit and speak with him on behalf of scores of residents of St. Barnabas) and, yes, I solicit and present books to his literacy programme over in that exceptional constituency. This man is “the real deal” and unless my party, the New Deal PLP, comes up with a similar individual in time for the next general elections, brother Cartwright will be returned to office.

It is precisely because he has empathy for his constituents and is a hard working individual with fundamental core principles, many do not like him, within and without his own party. In fact they envy and, possibly, fear him, politically. In recent times, people whose own morals and political stability have been challenged have launched vicious and semi- defamatory attacks against Cartwright on social media platforms.

He’s been accused of cronyism and awarding contracts to friend and diverse others. Mind you, there is not a single piece of admissible evidence but the detractors could care less. Tar and smear him anyhow and hope that some of it sticks. I cry shame on diabolical individuals who seek to destroy people in politics or public life because they stand out and have a desire to simply serve the Bahamian masses and to make life better for everybody, regardless of partisan politics.

Morality and fair play in politics and public life are fast disappearing. With Brother Cartwright, however, St. Barnabas, for now, has the right man for the job. If the Most Hon Prime Minister were a smart man, as I suspect that he is, he will position Cartwright for bigger and better portfolios within his administration.

To God then The Lord Jesus Christ, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H. BODIE, JR

Nassau

April 27, 2019