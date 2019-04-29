The Pope Bestows Honour On Marjorie

POPE Francis has bestowed the honour of Dame of the Pontifical Equestrian Order of Saint Sylvester on a local woman, Marjorie Davis.

According to a press release from the Catholic Archdiocese of Nassau, Ms Davis has had an outstanding career as an educator.

She rose to the rank of director of education in the Ministry of Education before retiring in 1988. She is also a long-standing parishioner of St Francis Xavier Cathedral.

“She has given of her time, talent and treasure, serving in both Catholic and civic organisations in our community,” the archdiocese noted.

“She is an exemplary Catholic and outstanding Bahamian.”

The purpose of the Order of Saint Sylvester is to recognise Catholic men and women who have been outstanding in the faith and in their professional duties, the archdiocese added.

A date for Ms Davis’ investiture is to be announced.