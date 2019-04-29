Weather And Engine Problems Combine To Batter New Providence

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A FAILED engine and inclement weather contributed to a weekend of power outages for Bahamas Power and Light customers across New Providence.

On Saturday afternoon, a failed engine at the Baillou Hill Power Station resulted in power failure from Wulff Road to the eastern part of New Providence according to BPL. However, some customers reported outages in the Chippingham area as well.

Quincy Parker, BPL director of public relations, confirmed to the media yesterday that a rainstorm caused a power outage from the JFK area to Carmichael Road on Sunday.

He also attributed the power failure that occurred in the Shirley Street area late yesterday afternoon to the poor weather conditions.

“At 2.47pm an engine at our [Baillou] Hills Power Station experienced a failure,” Mr Parker said on Saturday. “Investigators are on scene. As a result, Wulff Road, East Street South and Winton are off. Power is expected to be restored in 45 minutes. Updates to follow.”

At 3.20pm – less than an hour later – Mr Parker said Winton 1 and East Street South were reported to be back on.

However, shortly thereafter Mr Parker said: “At present, [Baillou] Hills north and south, Winton and Earnest St are all off. We are working to return these areas to service and will advise as information becomes available.”

He also apologised for the inconvenience.

At 4.52pm, he posted: “Update: BPL reporting a generator tripped at our [Baillou] Hills Plant resulting in a temporary shortfall. The generator will be returned to service in approximately 30 [minutes] and supply restoration will commence immediately thereafter.”

Under these posts, irate customers vented their frustrations and the various locations where they were experiencing power failures.

According to their comments, downtown Nassau, East Bay St, Yamacraw Shores, Marshall Road, Leeward Estates, Garden Hills, Mackey St, Pinewood, Seabreeze, Prince Charles, South Beach, Fox Hill, and Chippingham all lost power on Saturday.

Shortly thereafter Mr Parker confirmed all customers “who should be on” had power restored.

On Sunday afternoon, Mr Parker told the media: “At 1440hours, JFK tripped during a rain storm.” He added Carmichael west was offline but shortly thereafter had power returned.

During a tour of BPL’s Clifton Pier facility on April 24, BPL executive Patrick Rollins pitched to reporters that the acquisition and installation of seven new Wärtsilä tri-fuel generation engines by BPL as the “end” to the utility provider’s longstanding electricity generation woes.

Mr Rollins suggested the $95m generation overhaul should resolve legacy generation shortfalls — effectively ending blackouts, load shedding exercises and the need for rental generators.

All of this is expected, he said at the time, as early as this summer.

Mr Rollins added the power provider has committed itself to generating electricity more efficiently and reliably.