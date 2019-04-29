Bethel’S Warning After Government House Murder: We Can’T Allow This Ever Again

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel yesterday said the circumstances surrounding the murder of Royal Bahamas Defence Force Petty Officer Philip Perpall at Government House are “disturbing”, adding people should pray that hateful anger and violence forever departs the country.

In the aftermath of the 52-year-old veteran officer’s killing, Mr Bethel told senators he was hopeful steps are taken to secure Government House if it is found there was a lapse in security.

Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson said on Sunday that PO Perpall was in the guard room taking a break along with other marines when a lone assailant entered, and opened fire on all of them there. The incident happened at around 2.30am.

PO Perpall was shot multiple times in his upper body. The father of five and a one-time peacekeeper in Haiti died on the scene. The shooter, allegedly also a marine, fled the scene.

The commissioner said the perpetrator was pursued but escaped and a person of interest was said to be assisting police with their investigations.

Yesterday, police said they had no new updates to give on this active investigation.

“I rise on behalf of the government to express great distress and concern of the Bahamian people about the killing of RBDF Petty Officer Philip Perpall, and the circumstance attendant upon the tragic act,” Mr Bethel said in the Senate yesterday.

“It is especially shocking that the alleged assailant is a fellow RBDF member who would have all necessary training.

“The loss of any life due to any act of violence, no matter where it occurs is an inherent tragedy, and is to be deeply regretted.”

He continued: “The fact that the apparent murder took place on the hallowed ground of Government House, the historical and perpetual centre of our nation state and the official residence of Her Excellency the Governor General, our head of state, and also allegedly amongst members of her security detail – is also particularly disturbing.

“We trust that all relevant agencies will in due course take necessary steps to ensure that the law is upheld and that all necessary steps are taken to improve the security of Government House, if it is found that there was in fact any lapses in security.

“We as a people should pray that the spirit of irrational and hateful anger and violence will forever depart from our country,” he added.

“To the family of the late Petty Officer Perpall, we extend our deepest and most sincere sympathies, and I am sure that that family will be able to count upon the full support of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Ministry of National Security and every right-thinking Bahamian.”

Meanwhile, the Free National Movement issued a statement of condolences and called for unity.

The statement read: “The tragic event that took place Sunday morning has shocked our entire country and the FNM mourns for the victim of such a senseless crime.

“The FNM gives its deepest condolences to the family of Petty Officer Philip Perpall who served his country for over 30 years, gaining the respect of his peers for his character and his commitment to service.

“The FNM would like to thank all of our RBDF personnel, who put their lives on the line every waking moment. We are confident the current investigation will provide answers and ultimately justice. However, today is not a day for politics, and we encourage our friends on the other side of the political aisle to respect this time of mourning and withhold their political rhetoric and to honour the victim and his family.”

Democratic National Alliance Deputy Leader Buscheme Armbrister also released a statement voicing concern.

He said the party was deeply concerned by the news of what he called the gruesome murder of PO Perpall.

He said as Government House is the official residence of the head of our nation it should enjoy the highest level of security in the land.

Mr Armbrister said it was therefore troubling that the hallowed property became a crime scene early Sunday morning.