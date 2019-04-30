Maillis Deserves The Credit

EDITOR, The Tribune
I regret having to correct the opinion of the Rev C B Moss that he saved Clifton back then…he is incorrect he was Johnny come lately.
Attorney Pericles Maillis was the originator who discovered the development plans. He had a copy of the proposals by Chalfont, etc…
I am aware who made the link to a person who at that time was a regular caller to Talk Shows and the proposals for Clifton were exposed - sorry, Rev C B, yes, long after you were connected but originally you were not.
For history’s sake let’s ensure correctness.
D SMITH
Nassau,
April 11, 2019
