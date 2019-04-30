Maillis Deserves The Credit

EDITOR, The Tribune

I regret having to correct the opinion of the Rev C B Moss that he saved Clifton back then…he is incorrect he was Johnny come lately.

Attorney Pericles Maillis was the originator who discovered the development plans. He had a copy of the proposals by Chalfont, etc…

I am aware who made the link to a person who at that time was a regular caller to Talk Shows and the proposals for Clifton were exposed - sorry, Rev C B, yes, long after you were connected but originally you were not.

For history’s sake let’s ensure correctness.

D SMITH

Nassau,

April 11, 2019