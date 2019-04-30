No Wonder We're A Mess

EDITOR, The Tribune.

This is a letter regarding the article "Crunch time for NIB payouts".

Just take a walk to NIB offices or any government office and you will get an idea why the country is in such a mess today. More than half of the desks are empty. Unless the desks and computers are there only for decoration purposes, that means that most of the employees are not at their work stations. Yet you will see some employees around. Chatting with one another, walking around and checking and chatting on their phones.

It is truly sad how politicians have manipulated the system for so many years for their benefit and as the saying goes for the benefit of "their friends, family and lovers". Civil servants are constantly being hired (peak hiring season is before every election) and yet no politician dares to do the right thing. Stop hiring, because really you don't need to.

HARRY JOHNSON

Nassau,

April 24, 2019.