So Will Trump Remember To Look Into Travel?

As of Tuesday, April 30, 2019

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Comment from the Minister of Foreign Affairs on President Trump keeping his word to look into Travel Advisories…what a joke you really think President Trump remembered?

If the Minister was even thinking the US might look into the Advisories issues surely a Diplomatic Note after the Florida meeting to at least the US Embassy on Queens Street, let alone one to the White House…Minster, then you have proof - possible outside chance for action.

Trump don’t remember those small issues.

On the Adversaries - has there been even one conservation with US Embassy-Nassau? A simple question: please show us your statistics on crime - on who - by whom and where and when?

Foreign Affairs has never been of any real importance for most Governments with possible exception of Fred Mitchell.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

April 21, 2019.

