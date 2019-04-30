So Will Trump Remember To Look Into Travel?

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Comment from the Minister of Foreign Affairs on President Trump keeping his word to look into Travel Advisories…what a joke you really think President Trump remembered?
If the Minister was even thinking the US might look into the Advisories issues surely a Diplomatic Note after the Florida meeting to at least the US Embassy on Queens Street, let alone one to the White House…Minster, then you have proof - possible outside chance for action.
Trump don’t remember those small issues.
On the Adversaries - has there been even one conservation with US Embassy-Nassau? A simple question: please show us your statistics on crime - on who - by whom and where and when?
Foreign Affairs has never been of any real importance for most Governments with possible exception of Fred Mitchell.
W THOMPSON
Nassau,
April 21, 2019.
