Three Men Charged With Fraud

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday, charged in two separate fraud-related cases.

In the first case, Javaughn Miller, 28, and Dwight Ferguson, 29, stood before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister accused of perpetrating a scheme that defrauded a local air conditioning supply company of two air conditioning units between Friday, April 5, and Thursday, April 25.

Specifically, according to court dockets, Miller was accused of one count of fraud by false pretences, one count of attempted fraud, six counts of possession of a fraudulent document and three counts of uttering a forged document.

The charges stem from Miller’s alleged possession of three forged credit cards on or around the dates in question. It is claimed that Miller used the forged credit cards to purchase two central air conditioning units, valued at $7,412.34, from Discount Air Condition Supply on Carmichael Road between April 25 and 26.

For his part, Ferguson stood accused of one count of receiving relative to his alleged acceptance of those two air conditioners knowing they were obtained under false pretences.

Both men were given options to have the matter heard at either the Supreme Court or Magistrate’s Court, with both opting to have the matter heard at the magistrate level. The pair pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and the matter was adjourned to June 25 for trial.

The men were remanded to the Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time, or until they are successful in applying to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, in the second case, Lorenz Fraser, 23, also stood before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister accused of one count of possession of a forged document, one count of uttering a forged document and one count of attempt to obtain money through the use of a forged document.

It is alleged that Fraser, on November 28, 2018, presented a Green Leaf Mortgage and Financial Services cheque to the Bank of the Bahamas Carmichael Road branch and attempted to obtain $3,000.

Fraser was also given the option to have his case heard either at the Supreme Court or Magistrate’s Court, opting for the latter.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges and the matter was adjourned to June 24 for trial.

Fraser was also remanded to BDCS until that time. He also has the option of applying to the Supreme Court for bail.