Art Of Graphix: Use Design Thinking To Unlock Creativity

Think like a designer and be more creative. Take inspiration from the teachings of Michelangelo, who said: “Every block of stone has a statue inside, and it is the task of the sculptor to discover it.” Creativity is a process, and great ideas do not fall from the sky. They develop over time. Learn to fail fast and discover what is possible once you get past your comfort zone.

Design thinking can teach anyone to be creative in a few easy steps. It is a simple process with amazing potential for anyone willing to learn. Whether you are a designer, programmer or project manager, your creativity can fizzle out at any moment. How often have you found yourself in situations at work where you needed to solve a problem or present something to a client, and your mind goes blank?

It is like all your good ideas have gone on vacation, and you are left at your desk trying to scrape something together. Many people believe that creativity flows in and out. Sometimes you have it, sometimes you do not. If you read articles regularly then you may have seen the phrase “design thinking” thrown around.

What is design thinking and how can it help you be more creative?

Design thinking is a process used by designers for solving complex problems with creative solutions. It serves as a recipe for whipping up creativity whenever you are hungry for some fresh ideas. Designers use this process to streamline their ideas and create innovative solutions.

Many of you will likely be thinking that creativity cannot be planned, and needs to happen naturally. This is a valid point, and worth discussing. Imagine for a moment that things are not always as they seem… Traditionally, we think of creativity in terms of identity; that person is creative,or this person is analytical.

We identify people as being certain “types” Of course, some people are naturally more creative than others. But creativity can manifest itself in many ways. Thus:

• Programmers often come up with innovative codes to solve a UI/UX problem.

• Designers create new page layouts to make websites more intuitive.

• Project managers come up with creative ways of keeping everyone on time and on budget.

For those of us who are not naturally flowing with creativity, there is still hope. We can use design thinking to develop a creative mindset. We can model creative people and learn how they think and behave to improve our own creativity.

Below are some easy-to-follow steps to help anyone become more creative. Next time you are stuck on a problem at work, try using the principles of design thinking to boost your creativity.

With practice, you will naturally begin to see solutions and fresh ideas to a problem, much like push-ups for your imagination.

Empathise and Gather

The goal is to understand the problem you are solving. Embrace an empathetic mindset and immerse yourself in the process. Try to avoid looking at the problem externally. Gain a deep and personal understanding of the challenges and what it is like to feel their effects.

Define the Landscape

Scope a clear picture of the challenges from the end-user’s perspective, not the provider. Look for patterns and themes. Challenge the common ways of thinking and do not assume anything.

Explore possibilities and let your creativity run wild. Exhaust your ideas. Allow yourself to think outside the box and push beyond the obvious solutions. Some techniques might include brainstorming or sketching ideas on paper. The goal is to encourage creativity and free-thinking to promote solving problems in unique ways.

Rapid Prototyping

Create several simple versions of your solution. Allow people outside the process to test them and give you feedback. The idea is to fail fast and adjust until you get it right. This will help you flesh out ideas and see how they work in reality so you can make your solutions better.

Test and Deliver

You may discover new ideas that you could not see before. These ideas can help train users, or can be saved for a new release in the future.

What happens next?

Design thinking is an ongoing process. Give your solution some time to operate in the real world, and pay attention to how people use it. Determine what works and what you might have missed along the way. You will become better as time passes, since this never-ending cycle of feedback can lead to amazing innovations. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories as opposed to regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

ABOUT THE COLUMNIST: Deidre Marie Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/marketing co-ordinator with qualifications of M.Sc., B.Sc., A.Sc. She is also a certified life coach and trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova South Eastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.