Church Of God Of Prophecy Holds Its Annual Bowling Competition At Mario’S

THE Church of God of Prophecy recently held its annual bowling competition at Mario’s bowling alley, with hundreds of Prophecy bowlers, members and supporters flooding the event.

And while there certainly was stiff competition amongst the teams, the timely event also served to bring members together under a banner of food, fun and fellowship.

Angela Swann, national women’s director and coordinator of the event, said she was overjoyed and elated with the huge turnout and the warm camaraderie exhibited by all.

“As ambassadors of the Most High we are all winners in Christ and I believe that our Prophecy bowlers exuded a spirit of kindness and tenderness, even as they sought to give their best during the competition,” she said.

Emerging victorious in the women’s division was the Englerston Church, who captured the title of overall champion with a total of 950 points.

The Elizabeth Estates team came second with 926 points and the Shirley Street Church rounded out the top three finishers with 904 points.

The men’s division was hotly contested, with a little over 20 points separating the first and third-place finishers.

Like their women’s team, the Englerston Church men’s team walked away with the 2019 title of Best of the Best with an overall score of 1,146.

The Carmichael Road men’s team showcased tremendous talent with a score of 1,131 for a second-place finish while the Seven Hills Church chimed in with 1,125 points.

The Englerston Church and the East Street Tabernacle also competed in the senior category, with Englerston again showing its dominance, winning with 337 points.

Overall, 15 churches competed in the women’s division and 12 in the men’s division.