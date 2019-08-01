'One Of Best Closings' Aids $68m Lobster Haul

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN fishermen yesterday voiced optimism for a “strong” 2019-2020 crawfish season following the previous one’s $68m haul and “one of the best closings in 22 years”.

Keith Carroll, the Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance’s vice-president, told Tribune Business that local fishermen were ready and hopeful ahead of today’s season start. “The majority of the guys are ready, but we’re watching this weather system that’s headed this way which could affect the start of the season,” he said.

“The beginning of last season started rough but, with the Defence Force apprehending a number of poachers and the penalties they got, I think that sent a message. The last five months of the season was pretty good. This March was the best in 22 years. The season ended on a positive note, and we hope that is an indicator of what this season will be like. I have a good feeling that barring any storms we will have a strong season.”

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources yesterday released data showing some 4.345m pounds of crawfish with a value of $67.848m were exported from The Bahamas last year. In addition, 15,070 pounds of live crawfish with a value of $158,235 was exported from The Bahamas last year. Together, they generated almost $2m in royalty earnings for the Government.

Sponge exports, at 47,762 pounds, generated a further $565,923 in earnings for The Bahamas, while the 127,760 pounds of stone crab sold overseas earned $1.948m.